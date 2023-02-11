How to get unlimited speed boosts for broom flying in Hogwarts Legacy

Flying around Hogwarts Legacy’s mesmerizing open world on a magical broom is definitely a treat for any Potterhead or fantasy fan. To top it off, players can explore the picturesque countryside at their own speeds - all they need is a broomstick.

Apart from letting you fly at steady velocities, it also supports temporary speed boosts. However, these can be dishearteningly short if you don't own an upgraded model. Activating a speed boost will deplete the flight meter, which determines whether you are charged to fly high up in the skies.

As players may have noticed, the meter drops pretty fast when the boost is activated. Completing broom time trials featured across the map and upgrading your broom will increase the flight meter's capacity, letting you enjoy the increase in speed for a longer time at higher altitudes.

That said, completing a tiring set of challenges isn’t the first thing to cross a player’s mind when they enter Hogwarts Legacy’s unrestricted paradise. Thankfully, there’s a way they can enjoy an unlimited speed boost on their broom without depleting the flight meter and completing objectives.

A guide to enjoy unlimited speed boosts for flying in Hogwarts Legacy

While riding on a broom in Hogwarts Legacy, players can activate the speed boost by pressing the LT button on an Xbox controller, the L2 button on PlayStation, and the left mouse button on PC.

Thanks to a straightforward workaround, beginners can jump straight into exploring the world at exhilarating speeds without having to worry about a flight meter, provided they purchase their flying broom first.

Players can enjoy an unlimited increase in speed when flying if they remain close to ground level. Flying close to the ground will not exhaust the flight meter and allow them to enjoy unrestricted high-speed exploration. They can also make their character lean forward to enjoy an additional boost.

That said, the experience may not be as exhilarating as flying high up in the skies.To counter this limitation in Hogwarts Legacy, players can focus on completing broom time trials to upgrade their flight meter and unlock faster travel speeds.

If you are still wondering how to earn a broom, don’t worry - it comes as part of a mandatory in-game quest that you will face early on in the game.

How to obtain a broom in Hogwarts Legacy

Complete the 15th quest, Jackdaw’s Rest, and return to the common chambers to complete Day 1 at Hogwarts and unlock the Flying Class quest. Completing it will lead to your first flying broom lesson in Hogwarts Legacy.

To kick off the mission, head over to the Flying Class Lawn in the Bell Tower Wing of the school.

Once you're at the Flying Class Lawn, you’ll meet Madam Kogawa, your professor. Complete the class to learn how to handle a flying broom in the game. Once done, Ravenclaw’s Everett Clopton will approach you, asking whether you would like some additional fun.

As part of a test experience, you can follow Clopton on a broom and explore the mysterious castle by air. Once the tour ends, he will introduce you to the Albie Weekes’ Spintwitches Sporting Needs shop in Hogsmeade, from where you’ll be able to purchase your first broom for 600 Galleons and additional customizations if you want.

Upon purchasing your first broom, you’ll be introduced to Imelda Reyes, who will guide you into completing time trails and upgrading your primary flying companion in Hogwarts Legacy.

