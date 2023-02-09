How to use Felix Felicis in Hogwarts Legacy? A PlayStation 5 exclusive item guide

In Hogwarts Legacy, players can create their own witch or wizard and enroll them in the Hogwarts School Witchcraft and Wizardry. There, they can attend classes to learn new spells and explore the magical school’s castle and grounds, which are filled with secrets to uncover.

Students will also be taught how to brew potions as part of their course to become a skilled witch or wizard. There are many useful potions that help in various aspects of the game and this post will cover the Felix Felicis potion.

How to brew Felix Felicis in Hogwarts Legacy

Hogwarts Legacy @HogwartsLegacy For clarity, Pre-Order of the PS4 and PS5 editions (Standard, Deluxe, Digital Deluxe, and Collector’s) will come with the Felix Felicis Potion Recipe. (3/8) For clarity, Pre-Order of the PS4 and PS5 editions (Standard, Deluxe, Digital Deluxe, and Collector’s) will come with the Felix Felicis Potion Recipe. (3/8)

The Felix Felicis potion is exclusive to PlayStation 4 and 5 users who pre-ordered Hogwarts Legacy. Purchasing the standard or deluxe edition during the pre-order window will allow its users to have access to this exclusive potion, as well as a mount.

To brew a batch of Felix Felicis, wizards and witches will need to get their hands on a Lacewing Fly and a Fluxweed Stem. The former can be found in glowing bushes and the latter needs to be grown in the potting table or can be bought from the “The Magic Neep” in Hogsmeade.

They can take these ingredients to the potions stations in the room of requirements and brew them there. This special concoction increases the luck of its drinkers and will let them spot all the large loot chests on their mini-map. The effect lasts for a full day, and if people want to use it again, they will have to brew another batch.

This is a really helpful potion as it lets PlayStation users blast through their exploration progress and get their hands on the good stuff quickly. It is by no means necessary, though, as a diligent player will most likely be able to find those chests themselves.

Those who didn't get the pre-order need not worry as Felix Felicis is not necessary for any of the trophies or achievements nor is it a must-have item for collectibles. It is simply an additional exclusive to the pre-order version.

Another exclusive to this version is the mount. Onyx is a Hippogriff that players can ride on and fly to traverse the expansive map. This mount can be accessed as soon as students have progressed far enough in the story where they have unlocked mounts. Onyx Hippogriff Mount can be found in the gear menu after unlocking ridables in Hogwarts Legacy.

There are other bonuses that come exclusive to the deluxe edition and Collector's edition that people might want to check out. For example, the Dark Arts pack gives access to a Thestral mount and a Dark Arts costume set.

Hogwarts Legacy is an open-world role-playing game that is set to be released on February 10 for PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. It will be released on other platforms at a later date.

The game will allow players to explore the Hogwarts castle and its magical surroundings. They will also be able to accept quests from students and teachers alike. Readers can click here for more guides, news and info on Hogwarts Legacy.

