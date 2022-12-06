"That's just amazing and completely unexpected": Hogwarts Legacy community delighted with mount summoning animation

With each passing day, Harry Potter fans are slowly inching towards the release of Hogwarts Legacy after years of waiting and a few delays. WB Games Avalanche has been drip-feeding the community with content over the past few months, and the latest reveal of the mount summoning animation has excited everyone.

Set in the wizarding world about a century before the Harry Potter saga, Hogwarts Legacy will see players stepping in as freshly-admitted fifth-year students in the iconic school of witchcraft and wizardry. During their time there, they would learn magical subjects and sharpen their skills in spell casting, potion brewing, and handling fantastic beasts.

While fan reception has see-sawed with the various reveals that have come over the last few months, the latest animation has players overjoyed.

Fans excited about Hogwarts Legacy mount summoning animation shown at CCXP 2022

Comic Con Experience (CCXP) 2022 had a Hogwarts Legacy panel where those present on stage shared a couple of new clips from the game and a music video with a haunting piece.

Apart from the video titled "Overture to the Unwritten," which was released earlier worldwide on the game's official YouTube channel, the other clips were not officially shared with the public.

Hogwarts Legacy Brasil @HogwartLegacyBR Tradução LITERAL desta cena para o inglês:



"I'm afraid I have to report this to the director. But anyway, Peeves informed me that you weren't alone. If someone forced you to do this, you better tell me". Tradução LITERAL desta cena para o inglês:"I'm afraid I have to report this to the director. But anyway, Peeves informed me that you weren't alone. If someone forced you to do this, you better tell me". https://t.co/3tDqFZUTkB

One clip showed an extended version from a section of the State of Play 2022 trailer where Sebastian Sallow was seen being scolded by the Hogwarts librarian, with Peeves in the background near the restricted section. In the latest clip, the librarian threatens Sallow that she will get the headmaster and his uncle involved.

Another clip that fans are excited by is one where the protagonist character can be seen jogging down a road in the countryside outside of Hogwarts castle. As they near a settlement, they take out a bag from which a Graphorn comes out. The character jumps atop it and starts riding forward.

Inside the camp, the player uses the beast to knock a couple of dark wizards out of their way.

This is the first time the Hogwarts Legacy community has seen the player character riding a land-based mount, with Hippogriffs and Thestrals confirmed beforehand. The fan reaction has been largely positive, with many stating that they were not expecting that.

One comment appreciated that the developers have taken inspiration from Newt Scamander's Trunk in the Fantastic Beast movies instead of having players whistle and the beast come trotting on-screen out of nowhere.

The bag is likely the same one seen in the State of Play 2022 trailer, where the character can be seen capturing Mooncalves.

For many, the clip meant that there are a lot of unrevealed elements in Hogwarts Legacy, and they cannot wait to dip their toes in the wizarding world that WB Games Avalanche is cooking. The community is also eager to learn which other mounts can be ridden in-game by the protagonist.

With The Game Awards 2022 coming up later this week, it is likely that Hogwarts Legacy will make an appearance on the night. Fans will eagerly wait to see if the developers will officially release the CCXP 2022 clips or if something new is in store for them.

