How to unlock Arresto Momentum in Hogwarts Legacy?

Hogwarts Legacy is a magical role-playing game set within the beautiful world of the Harry Potter series of novels and media. Players can immerse themselves in this beautiful open-world action role-playing game as they take part in classes within the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry to uncover a sinister plot that threatens to tear the wizarding world apart.

Players can expect to put the spells they learn at the castle to practical use during the various battles they will come to face during the events of the single-player campaign. One such rather useful spell is Arresto Momentum, which will be the focus of this article.

Note: Minor spoilers for Hogwarts Legacy’s campaign will follow. Viewer discretion may be required.

Arresto Momentum is unlocked via a side quest from Madam Kogawa in Hogwarts Legacy.

Arresto Momentum requires a fair bit of effort to unlock, and players must be a few hours into the game’s campaign before accessing the prerequisite quests to unlock this spell. Simply follow these steps to unlock and learn it.

Make sure to have completed the “Flying Class” quest to learn how to handle broom controls.

Next, make sure to purchase your own broom in Hogsmeade so you can set off to play at your leisure.

Complete the “Map Chamber” quest and speak to Professor Fig once you are done to proceed further.

Additionally, players must have unlocked the Flipendo and Glacius spells as another prerequisite from Professor Garlick and Madam Kogawa’s assignments.

Madam Kogawa will contact you afterward using Owl Mail, providing you with two tasks.

For your first task, pop five balloons using your broom’s momentum near the Spires.

Finally, pop another five balloons using the same method near the Keenbridge Tower.

Make sure to head into the green orbs in your path to gain a short burst of speed.

Head back to Madam Kogawa’s office once you are done to end the objective.

Speak to her, and you will unlock the Arresto Momentum spell.

As the name implies, Arresto Momentum is a special spell that can stop a foe dead in its tracks, making it a beneficial spell for both crowd control and environmental puzzle-solving. However, this effect is temporary on large objects and comes with a short cooldown to prevent abuse. Immobilized enemies cannot act, making it easier for the player to focus fire on them without fear of retaliation.

Mastering the Arresto Momentum spell in Hogwarts Legacy

Major spells in Hogwarts Legacy require players to “trace” a particular pattern to learn and master it as a one-time step, and Arresto Momentum is no different. This spell is unlocked for tracing once players speak to Madam Kogawa after completing the prerequisite steps listed above in this article.

The Arresto Momentum spell being traced (Image via YouTube/HTF Games Studio)

Trace the M shape when prompted by the game using your controller or mouse pointer, making sure to press the buttons/keys when prompted to speed up the process.

The Arresto Momentum spell will be unlocked shortly after this mini-game and can be equipped for easy use.

Hogwarts Legacy was released on February 10, 2023, for the PC, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5. A port for last-gen consoles is also in development and is scheduled for release later this year.

