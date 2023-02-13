Hogwarts Legacy walkthrough: How to complete A Friend in Deed side quest

Hogwarts Legacy is packed with many side quests. A Friend In Deed side mission can be triggered by speaking with Sirona Ryan in Three Broomsticks. Players will receive an owl post from her requesting help with two tasks. The first one involves interacting with Sirona’s friend Dorothy Sprottle.

Dorothy will then ask the players to get her some Horklumps. The second part of the task is to retrieve Sirona’s letters from a cave. The quest concludes upon handing her the letters. It is ideal to play this side mission after reaching level 15.

Retrieving Sirona’s letters to complete a Friend in Deed side mission in Hogwarts Legacy

Hogwarts Legacy features a diverse cast of characters you can encounter throughout the journey. Sirona Ryan, the owner of Three Broomsticks, has a task for you. It is located in Hogsmeade.

Objective: To visit Dorothy and deliver her Horklumps and to retrieve Sirona’s lost letters from a cave.

Quest Description: Sirona is worried about her friend Dorothy, so she asks you to check on her in Upper Hogsfield. Furthermore, she requests you to recover her letter box containing letters from Aidan (Dorothy’s husband).

Rewards: Keg Shelf and 180 experience (XP).

Three Broomsticks is located in Hogsmeade in Hogwarts Legacy (Image via WB Games)

Travel to the Upper Hogsfield region to interact with Dorothy Sprottle. She can be found tending to her small farm. She informs you that her Horklump supplies are running low after the death of her husband Aidan.

You will probably have some stock of Horklump juice at this juncture, as it is required to brew the Wiggenweld potion. If you do, then feel free to share it with her.

However, if you don't possess Horklumps, you can collect them from the cave you are heading towards to retrieve Sirona’s letters. The cavern is to the southwest of Dorothy’s home. You can use the flying broom and follow the quest marker. The cave is called Horklump Hollow.

Collect the Horklump juice in the cave (Image via WB Games)

You will find Horklump Juice as soon as you enter the cave. Casting the Revelio spell will highlight all the other collectibles around you.

All the areas in the cavern comprise Horklump juice and chests. At the end of the cave, you will be able to slide down deeper into the location.

This is where you must fight a mountain troll. He wields a large club in his right hand. Its attack pattern includes multiple swings, a charged club slam, and a rush attack. Occasionally he even digs his hand into the ground and throws a rock at you. This attack is too slow and can be easily predicted.

Defeat this cave troll and then head to the metal door on the left (Image via WB Games)

You can use any damage spell to deplete his health. Cast Depulso or Stuepfy to get him off balance. This gives you a precious few seconds to plan your next spell. Don’t forget to pick up Troll Bogeys after defeating the mountain troll.

Proceed to the left section of the area, which has a metal door with two light torches around it. Following the quest marker will lead you into a crevice containing five letters and Sirona's letter box. Collect them all and interact with the exit that opens up into the Forbidden Forest.

Collect all the letters and pick up the letter box (Image via WB Games)

Travel back to the Three Broomsticks pub in Hogsmeade to speak with Sirona. She is elated about the letters, which concludes the Friend in Deed side mission. You will earn 180 experience points and a Keg Shelf, which can be used in Room of Requirement.

Hogwarts Legacy is an excellent opportunity for RPG aficionados to get a peek at the wizarding world. The absence of fan-favorite characters has worked in favor of Avalanche Software since Hogwarts Legacy attempted to share a fresh narrative with many diverse characters.

Hogwarts Legacy's gameplay elements are presented to players in a thematic manner, making the world feel familiar. The game continues to attract players owing to its positive reviews and cohesive mechanics.

