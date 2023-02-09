How to obtain Troll Bogeys in Hogwarts Legacy?

Hogwarts Legacy features many unique enemies, and players are given access to a slew of magical spells from the Harry Potter Lore. One can even brew a potion and get an edge over their foes. To craft them, players need a specific set of ingredients first. Troll Bogeys is one such component useful in brewing the Invisibility potion.

Fans will be able to obtain Troll Bogeys as part of the assignment. Professor Onai gives you the task of collecting them. Players can acquire them by defeating a troll or purchasing it from J Pippin's potion store for 100 Galleons. Once players get all the ingredients for any potion, it can be brewed at a Potion Station.

Collecting Troll Bogeys in Hogwarts Legacy

Hogwarts Legacy allows you to use potions in battle. They supplement the combat by granting you certain abilities that make defeating powerful enemies easier. One such liquid is the Invisibility potion. It requires one Leaping Toadstool Cap, Knotgrass Sprig, and Troll Bogey.

Furthermore, you will also require Troll Bogeys to complete Professor Onai's assignment. She teaches Divination Arts at Hogwarts. Throughout your journey, you will also receive such assignments from other professors. Many involve collecting certain ingredients and defeating enemies using myriad magical plants.

Once you get the assignment from Professor Onai, you can begin your hunt for Troll Bogeys. As mentioned earlier, there are two ways you can go about it. If you wish to fight some trolls, you can explore the open world to find them. It can be tricky to find them randomly. These giants are usually found in or around their lairs.

If you wish to narrow your search, head to the northern area of Feldcroft. This region is situated in the eastern sector of your world map. Another lair is just to the small east of the above location. Alternatively, you can fly off to the southern region of Poidsear castle. There is a fast travel point of the same name. Make your way east of this fast-travel point to find a troll lair.

Troll lair near Poidsear castle (Image via WB Games)

Hogwarts Legacy has an in-depth combat system that requires you to combine spells and dodge incoming ones. Fighting trolls is, therefore, quite exciting. However, if you don't wish to indulge in combat with these creatures, feel free to acquire Troll Bogeys by purchasing them.

Head to Hogsmeade and look for J. Pippin's potion store. It is located in the vicinity of west Hogsmeade fast travel point. You can purchase Troll Bogeys from him at the cost of 100 Galleons. They are described as thickeners used in brewing the Invisibility potion. Feel free to stock up on any other ingredients or potions you need.

You can check out this guide to farm Galleons faster if you are short on money. Once you have all the ingredients and wish to craft the Invisibility potion, head to the Potions classroom or the Room of Requirement to find the Potion station. Interact with the station, and you can brew the Invisibility potion.

Hogwarts Legacy is packed with tons of side content, and you can play the game at your own pace and soak in the wonders of the magical world. There are many magical beasts to find and tame. You can explore the thematic house common room in Hogwarts Castle and find collectibles that will help you gain experience faster.

Hogwarts Legacy is about to release, and the positive reviews of the game have excited the base. Despite the title being set in an era when all fan-favorite characters were nonexistent, players can live out their wizarding fantasy. Fans can expect some easter eggs referencing popular movies and characters.

Hogwarts Legacy can be enjoyed by Potterheads as well as series newcomers alike. The game has robust RPG elements that add depth to the combat. The game presents its gameplay mechanics in a lore-faithful fashion. At the same time, it doesn't bombard gamers with expositions and tutorial prompts that enhance the narrative experience.

