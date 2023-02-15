Hogwarts Legacy walkthrough: How to complete Venomous Revenge side quest

In Hogwarts Legacy, completing the main quests is essential for progressing through the plot, but there are also many side quests available that offer extra content and rewards. These side missions can be simple tasks or challenging adventures, but they are all valuable opportunities to explore the world of Hogwarts.

Venomous Revenge is a side quest in Hogwarts Legacy that provides rewards and a choice of completing the task in different ways. It's a great opportunity to earn extra XP and progress through the game more quickly. Here's a step-by-step guide to help you complete the side mission.

Venomous Revenge quest guide for Hogwarts Legacy

Character Level Requirement: None

Rewards: Gold and Appearances

XP Rewards: 180 XP

You can find Ackley Barnes, a member of Victor Rockwood's gang, in Hogsmeade. Barnes can be found behind the Three Broomsticks, and you will have the option to interact with him. If approached, your character will ask how Barnes is doing, as he appears to be in distress.

Ackley Barnes (Image via WB Games)

Barnes reveals his dilemma, explaining that he's planning to take revenge on Alfred Lawley, his former business partner. Lawley ended their partnership in their Herbology supply business, cutting off Barnes from the profits. Now, he wants to get back at Lawley but can't do it without getting recognized.

Barnes then realizes that sending a student to retrieve the plant is the best solution since he can't do it himself. He will then ask you to retrieve the Venomous Tentacula, which is considered to be Lawley's prized possession in the Herbology supplies. After a conversation with Barnes, you will have to find Alfred's cellar located somewhere in Hogsmeade.

Be careful, as Lawley will be near the cellar entrance as you break into his base. It's best to use the Disillusionment spell to avoid detection. Once you've become invisible, look for a door on the right that leads to the Venomous Tentacula.

Venomous Tentacula (Image via WB Games)

After opening the door, watch out for the Thornback Spiders crawling around the area. There are two ways to go about the situation. Play stealthily and evade the Thornbacks or engage in a fight and defeat them.

Once you navigate past the Thornback Spiders, you will come across a giant pot that contains the Venomous Tentacula. Grab the plant to complete the quest and head back to Barnes. Lawley may still be nearby, so make sure to use the Disillusionment spell to avoid being detected when leaving the cellar.

Meet up with Ackley Barnes behind the Three Broomsticks again and deliver the Venomous Tentacula. You can either give it to him for free or ask for extra gold. Either way, he'll be delighted to have Alfred Lawley's prized possession.

Venomous Revenge is a cool, stealthy side quest in Hogwarts Legacy. For those who love lurking in the shadows and want to play as an assassin-esque wizard, this quest is something to look forward to.

Hogwarts Legacy is currently available on PS5, PC, and Xbox X|S.

