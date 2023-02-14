Hogwarts Legacy walkthrough: How to complete Charles Rookwood's Trial

Hogwarts Legacy consists of various trials involving puzzles and defeating enemies. Charles Rookwood's trial is one such level that will test skill. This main quest can be initiated by meeting Professor Fig in the map chambers of Hogwarts castle. Charles Rookwood is one of the keepers of Hogwarts Legacy.

You must defeat a swarm of goblins at Rookwood castle. You can find Charles' portrait upon progressing deeper into the castle. Interacting with the portrait initiates the trial. You will then solve a series of puzzles and defeat formidable enemies to complete this Hogwarts Legacy trial successfully.

Completing Charles Rookwood's trial in Hogwarts Legacy

Hogwarts Legacy includes many thematic quests that solidify the feeling of being a part of a magical world. Charles Rookwood's trial is one such main mission that will test your puzzle-solving abilities. This is the second trial in Hogwarts Legacy, the first one being Percival's trial.

Objective: To defeat the goblin loyalists in Rookwood castle and complete the trial to access Charles Rookwood's memories.

Quest Description: After speaking with Charles Rookwood's portrait in the map chambers, you must travel to the Rookwood family castle. You discover that goblin loyalists swarm the castle.

Rewards: 260 experience (XP).

Hogwarts Legacy @HogwartsLegacy Professor Fig knows more about magic than a wizard or witch might think. #HogwartsLegacy Professor Fig knows more about magic than a wizard or witch might think. #HogwartsLegacy https://t.co/iESjo3ptWR

Upon entering the castle, you will face a group of Ashwinder executioners. Defeat them all and follow the quest marker leading you to the cellar. Your next objective is to find Charles' portrait. The marker will guide you to the portrait.

After a cutscene, a magical ripple appears beside you. Interacting with it will open up a doorway to the trial location. You will notice a huge archway in the middle of the room. Take the stairs to the right of this archway, and you will notice the same interactive magical ripple. This activates the blue portal in the archway. Return to it and make sure to stand in front of the portal.

Use Wingardium Leviosa to move the block to the left (Image via WB Games)

Now follow the sequence of steps listed below:

You will notice a pillar to the right side. Cast Wingardium Leviosa to the left so it sticks to the wall.

There will be a block on the left side as well. Use Wingardium Leviosa on it and bring it next to the pillar.

This creates a staircase-like structure for you to climb.

After scaling this pillar, keep walking straight ahead. You reach a bridge that magically descends, taking you to a new room. There is another archway at the end of it. Interact with the magic ripple on its right to activate the blue portal, and a switch appears on the wall ahead of you.

Pull this pillar out to unblock the exit (Image via WB Games)

When you look through the blue portal, you will see a pillar blocking the path ahead. Once you are in this position, opt for the following actions:

Walk through this portal once and then cast any spell on the switch. This will flip the archway once. Now go around this archway (not through it) and look at the pillar. It can now be pulled out using Wingardium Leviosa.

Once the pillar is out, cast any basic spell on the switch to flip the archway again. This will show you the entrance to the next area. Feel free to go through the blue portal at this juncture and exit the area.

Walking down a long pathway, you will face a Pensieve Protector and a few weaker enemies. Defeat them and proceed to the next room. You will come across another archway with a magic ripple.

Defeat these enemies and proceed straight ahead (Image via WB Games)

Interacting with the ripple will bring up a switch on the wall and activate the blue portal. Cast any spell on it to flip the entire platform (along with the blue portal) to the right.

Then resort to these steps:

With the blue portal now to your right, walk through it.

The portal turns red and then casts a spell on the wall switch. This once again flips the platform around.

Now proceed straight ahead, and you will find a bridge that connects to a new section of this room.

After rotating the archway, head straight to the next area (Image via WB Games)

A magical ripple spawns to your right. Interacting with it will make a pillar appear in front of you and activate the archway in the middle of the room. You will also notice a switch on the upper right-hand side of the wall.

Follow these steps after executing the above actions:

Cast any basic spell on the switch to rotate the archway that has a platform attached to it.

Now head back to the point where you had activated the magic ripple. Cast Levioso on the pillar to levitate it and climb the platform.

Once standing on the platform, cast any spell on the switch. This will rotate the platform, making you reachable to the other side.

Cast any spell on the switch to rotate the platform (Image via WB Games)

You will face more enemies in the next area, so defeat them all and keep heading deeper. Consume a Wiggenweld potion (health potion in Hogwarts Legacy) if you are low on health. You will come across a long bridge leading to a platform with a single archway in the center. Here you will notice some swords levitating in the air.

These are enemies holding swords. Walk through the archway to be able to see them. Defeating them spawns the Pensieve guardian boss. He is slow to attack, so it is ideal for keeping your distance and using damage spells to deplete his health. Defeating him spawns a bridge that reaches the final room of this trial in Hogwarts Legacy.

Clearing the group of enemies spawns this boss (Image via WB Games)

All left is interacting with the pedestal to access Charles Rookwoods's memories. After the cutscene, you must head to the map chambers to speak with Rackham's portrait. You can conclude this quest in Hogwarts Legacy by speaking with Professor Fig.

Hogwarts Legacy is now on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC, with positive reviews from critics.

Hogwarts Legacy allows players to partake in myriad side activities ranging from taming magical beasts to personalizing the Room of Requirement.

Poll : 0 votes