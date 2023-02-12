All Damage Spells in Hogwarts Legacy and how to unlock them

Hogwarts Legacy lets players explore the magical school and its neighboring village, with friendly duels and enemies lurking in the corners. To inflict significant damage to an opponent, players often resort to a Damage Spell.

Hogwarts Legacy follows a new fifth-year transfer student in the School of Witchcraft and Wizardry as they discover a hidden talent for Ancient Magic. With a goblin revolution brewing in the background, a Damage Spell is often one's best companion in a fight.

How to unlock all Damage Spells in Hogwarts Legacy

As its name describes, Damage Spells are the ones that deal direct damage to enemies. There are a total of five different Damage Spells in Hogwarts Legacy, ranging from the all-too-familiar Expeliarmus to the explosive Bombarda.

In the spell selection menu, these spells are marked in red, and they can break enemy Protego shields of the same hue. The first Damage Spell is unlocked via Shadow of the Undercroft main quest. Let's take a look at all the Damage Spells in-game.

1) Confringo

Description: Confringo lets you shoot a long-range bolt that deals enemy damage on impact. It can also be chained with fire-based spells to turn the bolts into incendiary bolts.

Confringo lets you shoot a long-range bolt that deals enemy damage on impact. It can also be chained with fire-based spells to turn the bolts into incendiary bolts. How to unlock: To unlock Confringo, complete Shadow of the Undercroft main quest.

To unlock Confringo, complete Shadow of the Undercroft main quest. How to use: To use Confringo, equip it from the spell menu, and then while in combat, press the (R2 or RT) button followed by the prompted face button.

2) Diffindo

Description: Diffindo is a slash attack that you can use to deal considerable damage to enemies from a distance.

Diffindo is a slash attack that you can use to deal considerable damage to enemies from a distance. How to unlock: To unlock the Diffindo spell, complete Professor Sharp's Assignment 2.

To unlock the Diffindo spell, complete Professor Sharp's Assignment 2. How to use: To use Diffindo, equip it from the spell menu, and then while in combat, press the (R2 or RT) button followed by the prompted face button.

3) Expelliarmus

Description: Arguably the most iconic spell of the Wizarding World, Expelliarmus is used to disarm wands and weapons from enemies who wield them. It also deals damage to the enemy, regardless of whether they carry a weapon.

Arguably the most iconic spell of the Wizarding World, Expelliarmus is used to disarm wands and weapons from enemies who wield them. It also deals damage to the enemy, regardless of whether they carry a weapon. How to unlock: To unlock the Expelliarmus spell, complete Professor Hecat's Assignment 2.

To unlock the Expelliarmus spell, complete Professor Hecat's Assignment 2. How to use: To use Expelliarmus, equip it from the spell menu, and then while in combat, press the (R2 or RT) button followed by the prompted face button.

4) Bombarda

Description: The Bombarda spell deals heavy damage on impact with the enemy, followed by an AoE (area of effect) explosion that can destroy nearby objects and affect enemies in the vicinity.

The Bombarda spell deals heavy damage on impact with the enemy, followed by an AoE (area of effect) explosion that can destroy nearby objects and affect enemies in the vicinity. How to unlock: To unlock the Bombarda spell, complete Professor Howin's Assignment.

To unlock the Bombarda spell, complete Professor Howin's Assignment. How to use: To use Bombarda, equip it from the spell menu, and then while in combat, press the (R2 or RT) button followed by the prompted face button.

5) Incendio

Description: The fire spell Incendio is a close-range spell that lights the enemy on fire and deals damage over time. this is best paired with Accio.

The fire spell Incendio is a close-range spell that lights the enemy on fire and deals damage over time. this is best paired with Accio. How to unlock: To unlock the Incendio spell, complete Professor Hecat's Assignment 1.

To unlock the Incendio spell, complete Professor Hecat's Assignment 1. How to use: To use Incendio in Hogwarts Legacy, equip it from the spell menu, and then while in combat, press the (R2 or RT) button followed by the prompted face button.

Hogwarts Legacy is available now on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store. Last-generation PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch releases are set for later this year.

Poll : 0 votes