All Force spells in Hogwarts Legacy and how to unlock them

While Wizarding World characters may not greet each other by saying "May the Force be with you," Force spells are quite a useful and essential part of one's journey in Hogwarts Legacy. From gathering Field Guide journal pages using Accio to slamming an enemy on the ground using Descendo, such moves assist players throughout their magical journey.

WB Games Avalanche's Hogwarts Legacy takes players to the School of Witchcraft and Wizardry during the 1800s. With a goblin revolution brewing in the backdrop, players take on the role of a transfer student in their fifth year. This game offers a plethora of spells to use, and this article will discuss how to unlock the Force ones.

How to unlock every Force spell in Hogwarts Legacy

In Hogwarts Legacy, you get four different Force spells that are slot-able. They do not deal any damage themselves but can be used to manipulate enemies to move them across the arena. This can involve pulling foes closer with Accio or juggling them in the air with Flipendo.

Marked with a violet color in Hogwarts Legacy's spell selection menu, Force attacks can also be used to break an enemy's Protego shield if its hue is the same as the used move's. While the most common Force spell, Accio, is unlocked during the Charms Class main quest, the rest can be obtained by completing Assignments offered by different Professors.

1) Accio

Description: Accio lets you summon a variety of objects and enemies closer to you so you can land a quick strike and deal damage to them. It is quite useful in solving puzzles as well.

Accio lets you summon a variety of objects and enemies closer to you so you can land a quick strike and deal damage to them. It is quite useful in solving puzzles as well. How to unlock: Accio is unlocked by completing the Charms Class main quest.

Accio is unlocked by completing the Charms Class main quest. How to use: To use Accio, equip it from the Spell menu, and then, while in combat, press the R2 or RT button followed by the prompted face button.

2) Depulso

Description: Depulsu can be best considered the opposite of Accio since it repels objects and enemies away from you. While it does not deal direct damage, making foes crash into explosive objects or vice versa can lead to destructive results.

Depulsu can be best considered the opposite of Accio since it repels objects and enemies away from you. While it does not deal direct damage, making foes crash into explosive objects or vice versa can lead to destructive results. How to unlock: To unlock the Depulso spell, complete Professor Sharp's Assignment 1.

To unlock the Depulso spell, complete Professor Sharp's Assignment 1. How to use: To use Depulso, equip it from the Spell menu. Then, while in combat, press the R2 or RT button followed by the prompted face button.

3) Descendo

Description: While the spell itself deals no damage, it slams enemies to the ground, leaving them with impact damage. This damage is then increased for airborne enemies as they are slammed from an increased height.

While the spell itself deals no damage, it slams enemies to the ground, leaving them with impact damage. This damage is then increased for airborne enemies as they are slammed from an increased height. How to unlock: To unlock the Descendo spell complete Professor Onai's assignment.

To unlock the Descendo spell complete Professor Onai's assignment. How to use: To use Descendo, equip it from the spell menu. Then, while in combat, press the R2 or RT button followed by the prompted face button.

4) Flipendo

Description: The Flipendo spell is used for flipping objects and enemies in upward and backward directions. Due to its short cooldown time, this spell is great for juggling enemies in the air.

The Flipendo spell is used for flipping objects and enemies in upward and backward directions. Due to its short cooldown time, this spell is great for juggling enemies in the air. How to unlock: To unlock the Flipendo spell complete Professor Garlick's Assignment 1.

To unlock the Flipendo spell complete Professor Garlick's Assignment 1. How to use: To use Flipendo, equip it from the spell menu. Then, while in combat, press the R2 or RT button followed by the prompted face button.

Hogwarts Legacy is available to play right now on the PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store. The game is also set to be released on the last-generation PS4 and Xbox One, as well as Nintendo Switch, later down the line.

Poll : 0 votes