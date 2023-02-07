5 beginner tips for Hogwarts Legacy that players need to know 

There are plenty of things one should keep in mind before starting a new role-playing game. Similarly, Hogwarts Legacy comes with its own cautions. After progressing through the main storyline and a few hours of exploration, I wish I had planned certain things better.

Hogwarts Legacy features a massive open world map filled with puzzles, choices that affect the plot, and several gears worth looking for. So, here are some tips that will help you make better choices when starting out as a new player early in the game.

Tips that will shape your beginner wizarding experience in Hogwarts Legacy

1) Choose your wand and house carefully

The Sorting Hat as seen in Hogwarts Legacy (Image via WB Games)

Hogwarts Legacy allows you to choose your house and wand before starting the game. You can claim yours through the Wizarding World website and link it to your WB Games account and the title on your platform of choice. However, you can still change or tweak them in-game if you're unsure.

Houses play a big role in Hogwarts Legacy, and you can come across various exciting lore based on your choice. Remember, once you lock in on your house and wand of choice, there's no going back.

2) Don't spend on unnecessary items

J.Pippin’s Potions as seen in Hogwarts Legacy (Image via WB Games)

You must manage your funds carefully in an RPG. I remember leaving myself with only 58 coins (as seen in the image) because I went on an unnecessary shopping spree moments before. To avoid such a situation, you must plan what you need and don't.

Get items that you can't manage without. Potions and other ingredients are unnecessary in the early game since you can manage with what you find around the map. Once you invest some time into the story and it gets a bit challenging, you might start spending coins on necessities that will aid you in battle.

Combat wasn't very challenging for me, but traversal was. So, I got myself a broom after I unlocked the option to get one. Thus, I also faced the consequences and remained broke for the next hour or two.

3) Level up early by doing side quests

Side quests should never be neglected (Image via WB Games)

Side quests are just as important as storyline missions, and I can't stress this enough. You don't want to come across enemies that are 10 levels higher than you. I was pitted against level 20 spiders in the Forbidden Forest when I was just at 11. You can still beat them, but it takes more time to try to dodge everything that comes your way and not miss any of your shots.

You can prepare for the worst by leveling up faster than the game prompts. Take up side quests frequently and earn exciting rewards when you complete them. In some cases, you can even unlock spells upon completion.

Side quests in Hogwarts Legacy offer a lot and don't just feel like extra content added as fillers. They are an added bonus to the already beautiful world and quite an exciting plot.

4) Don't neglect Merlin's Trials

Merlin’s Trials in Hogwarts Legacy (Image via WB Games)

Merlin's Trials are one of the many puzzles in Hogwarts Legacy. A few hours into the game, I didn't realize the need to complete these since they hardly offer rare items.

However, soon enough, I understood why they are so important. You can increase your gear slots upon completion of Merlin's Trials. This might not seem like a big thing when you start out, but you'll run out of slots at some point, and so did I. I ran out of room to store my gear at the worst possible time, in the middle of an important storyline quest.

Looting is a key factor in RPGs; you can't miss out on the opportunity to get your hands on legendary items. You never know what you'll find in a chest. The only option I was left with when I ran out of space was to destroy some of the stuff I didn't require. Don't do that.

Hogwarts Legacy @HogwartsLegacy Wrap yourself in Merlin's Cloak by obtaining this exclusive Twitch Drop, available to unlock only through watching the official #HogwartsLegacy Launch Week Livestreams on twitch.tv/avalanchesoftw… Wrap yourself in Merlin's Cloak by obtaining this exclusive Twitch Drop, available to unlock only through watching the official #HogwartsLegacy Launch Week Livestreams on twitch.tv/avalanchesoftw…. https://t.co/LzvAmvMmBm

It's always better to get something out of items you don't require anymore since you'll require funds later. You can't sell gear in the middle of a mission, which leaves you with only the option to destroy them. Thus, increasing the capacity to carry is always important, and Merlin's Trials are the way to go in such situations.

5) Make a balanced Spell Set

Spell menu as seen in Hogwarts Legacy (Image via WB Games)

Spells are an integral part of Hogwarts Legacy's combat system that one can't do without. Different spells work against different enemies, not that most are rendered ineffective against a certain type, but some are. For example, you can't use Levioso against bigger foes since it's not strong enough to levitate them.

For reasons like this, you must carefully plan what spells to include in the four slots you get for each Spell Set. These are color-coded, and you are required to cast a certain type when an NPC's shield (color coded as well) prompts you to.

Keeping all aggressive attack-type spells (red) in one slot decreases the efficiency of your offense. It is best to create a balanced loadout for each spell set to have some of the most commonly used types (red, yellow, violet, and blue) ready in combat.

Core Talent in Hogwarts Legacy (Image via WB Games)

Also, try getting more Spell Sets as soon as you unlock Traits. This will help you store more in other slots, making switching easier and saving a lot of time.

These tips will surely make the game a bit easier and help you progress faster as you enjoy the beauty of the map. It's good to stray away from the story quests once in a while and look at the world surrounding you, adding depth to the game. Additionally, they give you a lot to do when you're tired of rushing through the campaign.

Hogwarts Legacy is now available on the next-gen consoles for the Deluxe edition owners as of February 7, 2023. It is slated for release on February 10, on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox X|S.

Poll : 0 votes