All Hogwarts Legacy houses explained

Hogwarts Legacy is based on the Harry Potter universe. Although the storylines present in the game and the books/movies are separated by over 100 years, some aspects have remained the same.

One of the primary elements that remains the similar is the houses. As depicted in the books and the movies, there are four houses in Hogwarts Legacy, each named after the four founding members of the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.

Each of the houses in Hogwarts Legacy might have some unique stat bonuses

Not much is known about the four houses in the game, apart from their names, of course. However, given that players will be able to select one of their choice, there's a chance that each might have their own unique bonuses.

Depending upon whichever house the player chooses, the in-game companion will change as well. Not only that, all of them have different common rooms and uniforms.

Recently, some leaks surfaced on Twitter with respect to Hogwarts Legacy. As per these, the way each house progresses through the main questline won't be the same. Although the outcome will definitely be the same, the progression will be slightly different. The leak further states that students of a particular house will be able to visit Azkaban.

While it doesn't mention which house gets to visit the Alcatraz of the Wizarding World, one can assume that it could either be Gryffindor or Slytherin that gets a shot. Moreover, a player's house might affect the way the main questline progresses, it's unlikely that the same will hold true for the side quests in the game.

As depicted in the books and the movies, each house has some really unique characteristics. Gryffindor is characterized by valor and bravery, Ravenclaw is known for their wit and genius, and so on and so forth. There's a high chance that these characteristics might affect the spells that a player gets to learn.

For example, Gryffindor and Slytherin students might possess a higher affinity towards offensive spells. It will be interesting to see how it all plays out once Hogwarts Legacy goes live.

When does Hogwarts Legacy go live?

Based on the information provided on the official FAQ page, Hogwarts Legacy will go live on February 10, 2023, for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC platforms. Players who pre-order the Deluxe edition will receive 72 hours of early access starting on February 7, 2023.

Players on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One will have to wait until April 4, 2023, to play the game. However, early access will not be available for these two platforms. Nintendo Switch will be the last to receive the title on June 25, 2023.

When it comes to file size, Hogwarts Legacy is expected to be somewhere within the 80-85 GB ballpark. The size of the game is justified given that players will have over 100 Merlin puzzles and very elaborate side quests. It's believed that the main questline on normal difficulty is expected to last around 35 hours And around 70 hours to achieve 100% completion.

