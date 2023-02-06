How to get more gear slots in Hogwarts Legacy

Hogwarts Legacy is due to release in a few days, with Early Access set to become available on February 7. As a result, players are beginning to get the initial wave of information.

There is a lot of excitement around the ability to don various outfits and a variety of gear items in Hogwarts Legacy. Just like any other RPG, the inventory capacity is limited and players will have only twenty slots at the start of the adventure.

Nevertheless, Potterheads shouldn't be disheartened as there is a way to increase the number of slots. It involves them partaking in Trials of Merlin, a set of challenges that test fans' spell-casting prowess. One can unlock these after completing the quest, The Girl from Uagadou.

A guide to increasing the number of gear slots in Hogwarts Legacy

Hogwarts Legacy comprises of a slew of cosmetic items that can be equipped to your in-game character. Unfortunately, you only have 20 slots to begin with, and the initial outfit takes up six.

You will have to manage with the remaining 14 slots for a while. Once you finish the The Girl from Uagadou quest, speak to Nora Treadwell, who is just around the area where you end the aforementioned quest.

From this point onwards, you are free to initiate Merlin Trials scattered around the world. These appear as green leaf blips on the map. Alternatively, you can come across these trials while exploring. They are in the form of stone circles on the ground and you can use the Revelio spell to confirm their existence. This charm is extremely useful as it highlights all collectibles in a particular spot.

Hogwarts Legacy has five tasks for you to complete in order to earn all the additional slots. These can be found in the Exploration tab of the Challenges section.

Successfully completing each task will land you four slots and the number of trials required for keeps increasing exponentially. For example, if the first demands finishing two trials, then the next challenge will involve completing six.

So the best way to cope with the 20 slots in the early parts of the game is to keep selling your weaker gear. Don't worry about aesthetics as once you get a cosmetic item, its appearance can be changed irrespective of it being in your inventory. This is perhaps the best aspect of the game that enables fans to freely empty their stash.

Once you complete all the challenges, you get 20 additional slots, which elevates the total inventory space to 40. Thus, completing the trials will help you in the long run and save many trips to the vendor. Many of these require the use of the Incendio spell. They are a worthwhile distraction and thus it is best to tick them off your exploration checklist as soon as possible.

Hogwarts Legacy also has a character creator comprising a substantial number of presets to choose from. You can alter the character’s voice, name them, change their hairstyle, and more. This can be done at the very beginning of the game.

Hogwarts Legacy features four difficulty settings to choose from. These are Story, Easy, Normal, and Hard. You can enjoy the narrative by opting for Story level of difficulty or selecting Hard to steepen the enemy resistance to enjoy the deep combat system.

The game is packed to the brim with secrets to uncover and areas to explore. The Hogwarts castle is majestic and meticulously designed to incentivize exploration. The game has detailed common rooms with thematic decor and furniture to depict the house it belongs to.

You can interact with various quirky characters in this wizarding world and even team up with some companions. These are some of the confirmed companions: Sebastian Sallow (Slytherin), Natasi Onai (Gryffindor), Poppy Sweeting (Hufflepuff), and Amit Thakkar (Ravenclaw).

Hogwarts Legacy has been receiving positive reviews from a majority of media outlets. Thanks to the vibrant world and in-depth gameplay mechanics, fans will be able to sink many hours into the game when it releases on February 7 via Early Access or February 10 for Standard Edition.

