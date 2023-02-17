The 3 most underwhelming spells in Hogwarts Legacy

Hogwarts Legacy is a Wizarding World fan's dream come true as the game adds new life to the mythical world. Players step into the role of a fifth-year student at Hogwarts. Studying at the renowned school of witchcraft and wizardry, players will learn a variety of spells. They are sectioned by types like combat or utility.

Players are required to learn all types of spells during gameplay. As expected, some spells are better than others. However, a section of spells could have been reworked or removed because it did not align with the context of the game.

These Hogwarts Legacy spells leave much to be desired

1) Disillusionment

Essentially a stealth mechanic for Hogwarts Legacy, Disillusionment renders the protagonist invisible with a slight shimmering effect. Of course, this is not foolproof, as being in the vicinity of an enemy can cause them to figure out your location slowly.

There aren't many scenarios where stealth is useful, so this is more of a situational spell best used when liberating bandit camps. It is learned during the main mission, "Secrets of the Restricted Section."

2) Transfiguration spells usable in the Room of Requirement

Witty  @Joseph_Witty #PS5Share, #HogwartsLegacy My Room of Requirement on Hogwarts Legacy came out waaay too well My Room of Requirement on Hogwarts Legacy came out waaay too well 🔥 #PS5Share, #HogwartsLegacy https://t.co/dY6sdUCrJE

The protagonist in Hogwarts Legacy learns three unique Transfiguration spells, all used exclusively in the Room of Requirement. They are as follows:

Conjurating Spell: Summons various objects that can be placed around the room, like decorations and potion stations. Each object costs Moonstones to conjure. and the quantity of conjured objects is

Altering Spell: Allows changing the conjured object's size, color, and aspects. This means players can also cycle between different types of chairs.

Evanesco: De-summons the target object. This also refunds the Moonstone cost to the user.

The Conjuring Spell and Evanesco are unlocked on completing the main mission, "The Room of Requirement." The Altering Spell is unlocked after the side quest "Interior Decorating." These are fairly straightforward spells, but it is baffling why they take up spell slots.

They are useless outside the Room of Requirement, making them reasonably redundant, especially when other spells could have made it in, like Aguamenti or Feindfyre.

1) Alohomora

Rebel Rick 🏆125🏆 🪄 @RebelRickGaming Well at least now I only need 3 more to unlock the trophy for finding them all. #HogwartsLegacy Maxed out Alohomora! I hated looking for those Demiguise statuesWell at least now I only need 3 more to unlock the trophy for finding them all. #PS5Share Maxed out Alohomora! I hated looking for those Demiguise statues😩 Well at least now I only need 3 more to unlock the trophy for finding them all. #PS5Share, #HogwartsLegacy https://t.co/X7EAcPqALe

Alohomora is a classic Wizarding World spell and has been popular amongst fans since the original book and movie. It unlocks various (non-enchanted) locks automatically. In Hogwarts Legacy, however, it is a lockpicking minigame. Players must twist two gears into the correct position to unlock the mechanism.

This not only makes zero sense given the spell's intended purpose, but also devolves into tedium given how many locked doors there are in Hogwarts Legacy.

Level 2 and 3 tiers are already a progression barrier preventing players from getting into areas they should not be. The existence of the lockpicking minigame is made more futile. It is unlocked upon completing "The Caretaker's Lunar Lament" main mission.

Hogwarts Legacy is an action RPG developed by Avalanche Software and published by Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment. Players explore the indoors of the mythical school, attending classes to learn new spells.

The outdoors features a sizable open world with team activities, combat opportunities, puzzles, and more. Combat is a big part of the gameplay as players choose specific spells to defeat enemies.

The title is available on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S. PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions will arrive on April 4, 2023. The Nintendo Switch version will arrive on July 25.

Poll : 0 votes