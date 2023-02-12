How to unlock locks easily in Hogwarts Legacy

Hogwarts Legacy grants many opportunities for players to feel like a witch or wizard from the iconic Wizarding World franchise. In this title, gamers can attend classes, learn spells at the prestigious Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, craft potions, and more. Developer Avalanche Software has crafted a vast, open world brimming with details that fans of the series will love.

However, it is, after all, a role-playing game. This means that staples like leveling up your character and loot progression are its part. Interestingly, lockpicking as a mechanic has made the cut too. It can be done by using the Alohomora spell, which allows players to work towards the reward. With that in mind, here's how to open locks in Hogwarts Legacy.

To make lockpicking easy, Hogwarts Legacy players need to understand the logic behind this mechanic

To initiate lockpicking, you must first learn the Alohomora spell in Hogwarts Legacy. It can be obtained during a mission called The Caretaker’s Lunar Lament, in which you will hunt down Demiguise Statues for an NPC because the latter is afraid of them. Since this requires breaking into specific locales to obtain those items, you will need the aforementioned spell to get past some locks barring entry into these spaces.

Locks encompass three tiers: 1, 2, and 3. You will need upgraded versions of the Alohomora spell to unlock the higher-level ones. To enhance the spell, you only need to approach the caretaker and turn in Demiguise Moons — nine for level 2 and 13 for level 3.

Regardless of a lock's tier, the process of opening it is the same. Your goal is to rotate a couple of gears until the red and green lights are in the correct positions. This will open the door. The most important thing to note here is that the appropriate spots are two out of eight. Think of the eight cardinal directions on a compass, which is what the marks correspond to. So be sure to experiment in those areas, as it does not make sense to poke around anywhere in between.

Hogwarts Legacy players will need to search around for a spot that can fit the green light. Then, while holding it in position, mess around with the red one. Both spots need to be maintained to finally release the lock. The easiest way to check if that green light is in the correct place is to pay attention to the gear mechanism on the screen's bottom right side.

Once you see the gears have begun to spin, hold the green light where it is and move on to the red one. It works the same way, except the gears that this light corresponds to are in the center of the minigame. When the correct locations for both colors have been discerned, hold them in place for the unlocking to process. This should open the locked pathway for you to check out. Unlock areas usually contain more loot, coins, and collectibles to gather.

Hogwarts Legacy is out right now for the PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S. The PS4 and Xbox One versions are scheduled for April 4, 2023, and Nintendo's Switch rendition will arrive on July 25, 2023.

