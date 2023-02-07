How to claim exclusive Hogwarts Legacy cosmetic rewards with Twitch drops?

The official Twitter handle of Hogwarts Legacy has revealed a host of in-game cosmetic items players can get a hold of to sport during the playthroughs. These Twitch drops are available for a limited period and include a spectacle, a hat, a scarf, and an ensemble.

This article jots down every step that Potterheads need to take to unlock the recently announced in-game cosmetic rewards so they can flaunt the same on their character in the wizarding world of Hogwarts Legacy.

How to unlock in-game cosmetic items through Twitch drops for Hogwarts Legacy?

As shared on the official Twitter handle of the wizarding RPG, the announcement states that players need to follow the below-mentioned steps to acquire the in-game cosmetic drops:

Players need to first make sure that they have Twitch drops enabled on their Twitch account.

Once they have that checked, they will have to watch a streamer playing Hogwarts Legacy for at least 30 minutes. Each 30 minutes net the viewer one reward, with there being four in total.

Once players have earned a reward that can be found in their Twitch inventory, they need to claim it.

After claiming the reward, players need to make their way to their WB Games account, navigate to the Connection page and then link their Twitch account to their WB Games profile.

The announcement mentions that once the accounts have been connected, players can follow the steps to claim the accompanied reward in the game.

Players will need to have Hogwarts Legacy installed and logged in to redeem the said rewards. Furthermore, they will have to ensure that they have claimed the items both in their Twitch inventory and on the Hogwarts Legacy drops site to get the rewards in-game.

These Twitch Drops will be available to Potterheads starting from February 7 and running up till February 24. The reported rewards for watching Twitch streams are as follows:

Silver Dragon-Eyed Spectacles

Urchin Hat

Carmine Lightning Bolt Scarf

Lilac Ensemble

The various available gameplay showcases have emphasized the customization options that will be available in-game for character creation and later looks. The recently revealed Twitch drops reflect the same. Players will be able to tweak their avatars in-game to a great extent, with a plethora of clothing options there to pick from.

After a string of delays and several hiccups, Hogwarts Legacy is finally poised to launch in the next few days. While the official release date for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC is set for February 10, players who have purchased the Deluxe Edition will have the privilege of stepping into the wizarding world of Avalanche 72 hours earlier on February 7.

The reviews for the title have already been flying out, with Sportskeeda awarding the hotly-anticipated title 8 out of 10, noting the immersive map, the engaging side quests, and the attention to detail. There are a few technical issues that plague the playthrough from time to time, but from the looks of it, Hogwarts Legacy is certainly set to live up to its hype.

This bodes well for the countless Harry Potter fans who have been waiting for this title for years, ever since the first leaks dropped. A fully-fleshed-out RPG set in the wizarding world is the stuff that Potterhead dreams are made of, and WB Games Avalanche has done an excellent job in realizing it.

It was earlier announced that apart from the aforementioned platforms, others will have different release dates. The title is set to be released on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on April 4. The Nintendo Switch will finally receive the title on July 25.

