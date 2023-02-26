Hogwarts Legacy has 43 main story quests you must complete to finish the game, as well as 82 side quests you can do in any order you want. On top of all these, there is one hidden quest that you cannot track, where you will be required to find Hogwarts' three secrets and solve the accompanying puzzles.

Three such challenges are not part of any main or sidequests, but they give you exciting rewards upon completion. Given their nature, finding them might be challenging, and solving them harder.

This article will tell you where you need to go to find all three of these secret quests in Hogwarts Legacy and how you can quickly solve the puzzles associated with them to earn the rewards.

How to find all three Hogwarts Secrets and solve each puzzle in Hogwarts Legacy

The following are the locations of the three Hogwarts Secrets and the rewards you will get for solving the puzzle that comes with it:

Clock Tower - The Secret Solver's Bathing Costume

Headmaster's Office - Tailored Tailcoat

Viaduct Bridge - Fashionable Dress Robes

The following sections will give you all the details you need to get to the locations of the secrets and solve the puzzles once you are there.

Location of the Clock Tower secret, puzzle solution, and rewards

The first Hogwarts Secret is in the Clock Tower behind the giant pendulum. To get to Clock Tower, quickly travel to the location using the Clock Tower Courtyard floo flames. You will immediately end up near the pendulum. If you look up facing the pendulum, you will see four symbols.

There is one reward associated with each symbol in this location. You must freeze the pendulum when aligned to the respective symbol to unlock the door behind the Hogwarts Legacy reward chests.

The first chest is on the floor where you land, but to get to the rest, you must unlock a door using Alohomora. The doors behind which the chests are hidden follow the sequence in which the symbols are arranged, that is, aligning the pendulum to the first symbol will unlock the first door, the second will unlock the second door, and so on.

Important points to note for the Clock Tower secret chests in Hogwarts Legacy:

It would help if you had the Disillusionment Spell for the second reward, as it is an eyeball chest.

You have to use Revelio to find the door to the third reward.

You have to unlock the door for the fourth chest by freezing the pendulum from the second floor, as there is no opening on the third floor where the fourth chest is.

Location of the Headmaster's Office secret, puzzle solution, and rewards

There is no puzzle associated with the secret reward near the Headmaster's office in Hogwarts Legacy, but you will need the Key of Admittance to enter the room beside the office where the reward is.

You will find the Key of Admittance in the study room of the Headmaster's Office. You must fly up to it or climb the Grand Staircase to the Trophy Room to get there. You can also fast-travel directly to the Trophy Room if you have finished 'The Polyjuice Plot' main quest in Hogwarts Legacy.

You will also need access to Level III Alohamora to open the locked door before you climb the stairs that lead to the required room. Once there, it would help if you cast Revelio to find the Key of Admittance. You will also earn yourself the 'Room with a View' trophy as an additional reward.

Going to the room at the right end of the corridor with the statues will see you to the end of this hidden challenge in Hogwarts Legacy.

Location of the Viaduct Bridge secret, puzzle solution, and rewards

The Viaduct Bridge connects the Great Hall to the Library Annex. Solving this secret mission is the easiest of the lot. All you need to do is align the numbers associated with the symbol of the brazier and light it on fire using Incendio.

If you start from the metal plate and face straight on the bridge, you will face South-East. Based on that, the four braziers have to be linked to the following numbers:

Brazier immediately to the left of the metal plate: IV

Brazier immediately to the right of the metal plate: II

Brazier ahead and to the left of the metal plate: I

Brazier ahead and to the right of the metal plate: III

Once you have done this, the metal plate will open up. Descend it and go straight to find three collection chests, the last being a Legendary chest.

You need to fulfill these steps to complete the three hidden quests in Hogwarts Legacy and unlock all the associated collection chests. You can refer to this article if you are looking for the Vivarium collection chests.

Poll : 0 votes