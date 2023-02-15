Hogwarts Legacy is the latest wizarding adventure from developers Avalanche Software and WB Games, featuring a trip into the mystical world of the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry and its surrounding areas.

Hogwarts Legacy has a ton of stuff for players to engage in, as expected of a true role-playing title - including solving various puzzles scattered around the game world to unlock bountiful rewards and other lore secrets. One such mysterious puzzle involves the Clock Tower doors within Hogwarts, which requires a bit of brainstorming to open, as a regular Alohomora spell will not be enough. Fortunately, this guide will detail all you need to know about unlocking these doors.

Note: Minor spoilers for Hogwarts Legacy will follow, viewer discretion is advised.

Unlocking the Clock Tower in Hogwarts Legacy

Using Arresto Momentum on the correct alignment of the pendulum with the symbols is crucial to solving the puzzle (Image via YouTube/Born 2 Game)

A total of four Clock Tower doors can be unlocked in Hogwarts Legacy by the same process. Unlocking these requires precise timing with the following steps:

1. Equip either the Arresto Momentum or Glacius spells before heading to the Clock Towers for easy access. Naturally, players must have mastered these spells before the endeavour.

2. At the Clock Tower, take note of the symbols on the big door in front of you.

3. The large pendulum will swing across four dials above with various symbols.

4. Time your spell correctly and cast Glacius or Arresto Momentum when the pendulum aligns with the correct symbol on the floor above.

5. Head down to the door below when it is unlocked to access the treasures within.

6. Repeat the steps for all four doors.

Additionally, players must ensure they do not waste precious time solving the puzzle using Arresto Momentum since the spell only remains active for a limited duration. Hence, Glacius is the preferred spell in this situation owing to its longer duration of control.

What does unlocking the Clock Tower doors do?

A chest can be found within the locked doors for players to loot (Image via YouTube/Born 2 Game)

Unlocking these four doors in Hogwarts Legacy allows players to grab some loot sealed within treasure chests. More importantly, it unlocks a well-kept secret within the handy Field Guide.

Where are the Clock Tower doors located?

Four Clock Tower doors are spread across the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. The last three are only available once players learn the Alohomora charm during the events of “The Caretaker’s Lunar Lament” questline during the season of Autumn.

The locations of each door is described as follows:

Mantis: The Mantis door is found at the stairway between the Goblet and Owl doors, hidden far away from the pendulum.

Goblet: The Goblet door is directly above the Owl door. Head to the floor above via the stairway.

Owl: Use the stairway behind a locked door and make your way to the first floor to access the Owl door. Additionally, make sure to use either a Disillusionment spell or an invisibility potion to unlock the eyeball chests within the room.

Unicorn: The Unicorn chest is at the right corner of the pendulum from the Clock Tower.

Hogwarts Legacy was released on February 10, 2023, for the PC, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5. A version of the game for last-gen consoles and Nintendo Switch is also in development.

