How to easily get the House Cup in Hogwarts Legacy

If you are familiar with the Harry Potter movies, you will feel right at home playing Hogwarts Legacy, down to the minute details. Developer Avalanche Games has taken much care to include as many references and callbacks to the original Potterverse stories, including Harry Potter and the Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them novels.

From iconic locations within the open world of Hogwarts to Hogwarts castle itself, there are many things that fans will immediately be able to recognize in Hogwarts Legacy. Among the many such familiar things is the “House Cup,” the prestigious award that the teachers at Hogwarts award to that one House, which proves superior in almost every aspect to the rest.

The House Cup also makes an appearance in Hogwarts Legacy, allowing players to work towards making their House of choice the best among the rest and ultimately get the very prestigious award at the end of the semester at Hogwarts. Here’s a comprehensive guide on how to get the House Cup in Hogwarts Legacy.

How to win the House Cup for your House of choice in Hogwarts Legacy?

Getting the House Cup might sound straightforward, but it isn’t as easy as it might look. Getting the House Cup is the same as getting the “Platinum Trophy,” i.e., achieving a hundred percent completion. Essentially, to get the House Cup, you have to complete the following:

every main storyline quests

side quest

puzzles

This includes every character’s side quest, trial, optional puzzle, assignment, and more to work towards finishing everything the game offers. As an additional objective to unlock the House Cup, you will also need to reach Level 34, which is only possible after completing all the main story and optional questlines.

To unlock the House Cup, you need to follow the following steps:

Make sure you have completed “Weasley’s Watchful Eye” main story quest, which is the game’s 47th and final.

You will also need to ensure that you have finished all optional quests and puzzles.

Once you complete both the main story and optional quests in the game, you will need to proceed to the Great Hall in the Hogwarts castle, where a short cutscene before you are finally awarded the House Cup by Professor Weasley.

The final cutscene in Hogwarts Legacy not only awards you the House Cup but also showcases your victories against the evil forces, which you had to brave to free Hogwarts from the looming threat of Ranrok and Rookwood’s dark wizards. The cutscene also sees the teachers and students of the school of magic reminisce over the loss of Professor Fig, who sacrificed himself while fighting the final boss of the game, Ranrok Dragon.

Hogwarts Legacy is now available on current-generation consoles, i.e., PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Windows PC (via Steam and Epic Games Store). The game’s last-generation console (PlayStation 4 and Xbox One) versions are scheduled to be released on April 4, 2023, with the Nintendo Switch version set out on July 25, 2023.

