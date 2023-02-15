All Vivarium chest locations in Hogwarts Legacy and how to reach them

In Hogwarts Legacy, the Vivarium is a unique location within the Room of Requirement that functions as a sanctuary for the magical beasts that you find. Although it's mainly for the purpose of taming the magical creatures that you capture, you can head to the Vivarium to unwind and relax amidst nature.

The Vivarium boasts four different biomes: Dark, Grass, Coast, and Mountain. Interestingly, each of these has three chests scattered across the map. Inside these chests, you will find collectible items such as Wand Handles, Conjurations, and more. This article will tell you where to find all 12 of these hidden chests in the Vivarium and how to reach them.

Locations of all 12 collectible chests in the Vivarium of Hogwarts Legacy

The first thing you must do to gain access to all 12 chests is unlock all four biomes inside the Vivarium, which can be accomplished by finishing Deek's sidequests.

To get to the Vivarium in Hogwarts Legacy, you will have to go to the Room of Requirement first. This can be easily accessed by going to your list of Floo Flames locations.

Finding the Room of Requirement (Image via YouTube/@WoWQuest)

The following sections deal with each specific biome, where you can find the chests within them, and how to get to them.

Grass Biome

The Grass Biome is right in front of you as you enter the Vivarium through Hogwarts Legacy's Room of Requirement.

Chest #1

Location of the first chest in the Grass biome (Image via YouTube/@WoWQuest)

Head north immediately after entering this biome.You will find the first box after you have crossed two elevation levels in this general direction.

Chest #2

Location of the second chest in the Grass biome (Image via YouTube/@WoWQuest)

Go back to where you started in this biome and then head southwards towards the trail beside the big rock. Follow this trail to the end and jump onto the area below it to find the second Vivarium chest in Hogwarts Legacy.

Chest #3

Location of the third chest in the Grass biome (Image via YouTube/@WoWQuest)

Drop further down from where you found the second chest, and you will find a cave to your left. Inside this cave, you'll find the third Vivarium chest.

Dark Biome

After going up the staircase to the left, take a right and head up once again to find the entry to the Dark Biome. The Vivarium chests numbered four to six can be found here.

Chest #4

Location of the first chest in the Dark biome (Image via YouTube/@WoWQuest)

You have to take a U-turn as soon as you enter the dark biome and head towards the light. Once you reach there, climb up the ledge on that piece of land to find the first chest.

Chest #5

Location of the second chest in the Dark biome (Image via YouTube/@WoWQuest)

Head back to the entry point and stand with your back to the gate, you will see a large piece of rock with a light to the west. You have to climb this rock and go to the end, where you'll find a tree trunk with some light. Here, you'll find the second Dark biome chest.

Chest #6

Location of the third chest in the Dark biome (Image via YouTube/@WoWQuest)

Compared to other chests, the final chest in the Dark biome is further away. You must first turn eastwards and jump onto the adjacent island. From here, turn north and head straight until you reach a mound. Climb onto it to reach a cave, where you'll have to first use Confringo to break a cobweb and then use Revelio to clear the fog. You will find the sixth Vivarium chest in Hogwarts Legacy inside this cave.

Coast Biome

The Coast Biome can be accessed in Hogwarts Legacy by going up the stairs on the right side of the Vivarium as you enter it.

Chest #7

Location of the first chest in the Coast biome (Image via YouTube/@WoWQuest)

Enter the Coast Biome and head left (northwards) until you reach the first ledge. After climbing up onto it, head straight and then take the first right to find the seventh Vivarium chest.

Chest #8

Location of the second chest in the Coast biome (Image via YouTube/@WoWQuest)

After collecting the first box in this biome, take a U-turn onto the beach and head eastwards towards the water. Across the water, you'll spot a rocky island. On it, you will see the elevation that's shown in the picture above. Climb up onto this island to locate the eighth Vivarium chest in Hogwarts Legacy.

Chest #9

Location of the third chest in the Coast biome (Image via YouTube/@WoWQuest)

You must head north-west from the second Coast biome chest to find a cave. Inside, you'll find the final chest in this biome.

Mountain Biome

Inside the Vivarium in Hogwarts Legacy, go up the staircase on the left and then head left again to find the entrance to the Mountain Biome.

Chest #10

Location of the first chest in the Mountain biome (Image via YouTube/@WoWQuest)

Head south-west after you enter this biome and climb up to three levels of elevation to find the first hidden chest in this biome.

Chest #11

Location of the second chest in the Mountain biome (Image via YouTube/@WoWQuest)

Get down to the second level of elevation and then go left instead of forward. Once you descend from her, you'll find an arch of rocks as shown above. Go through it and head right to the end of the path to find the second chest in this biome.

Chest #12

Location of the third chest in the Mountain biome (Image via YouTube/@WoWQuest)

Exit the same arch that you entered through and head northwards towards the abandoned building. You must enter the building and go through its two entrances on the right. At this point, you may have to use some fire spells to break through the cobwebs. You can find the final Vivarium chest in Hogwarts Legacy here.

You can easily find all the chests hidden across the various Vivarium biomes in Hogwarts Legacy by following this guide.

Poll : 0 votes