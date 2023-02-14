How to unlock all Vivariums in Hogwarts Legacy's Room of Requirement

The Room of Requirement in Hogwarts Legacy is a resourceful place that players will often find themselves visiting as they progress through the story. One of the many highlights of this personal space includes the Vivarium, which acts as a safe haven for various beasts and monsters that have been tamed.

Players initially start off with a lush meadow, but with more decorations and creatures making their way in, space can become an issue. Don't worry, though; the game offers more varied Vivarium biomes to check out.

Players will need to complete various missions for Deek to unlock more Vivariums in Hogwarts Legacy

There are four Vivariums to discover in Hogwarts Legacy, including the one unlocked by default: Meadow, Coast, Swamp, and Mountain.

Each of these involves missions from the house-elf Deek. Players will meet him when Professor Weasley introduces the protagonist to the Room of Requirement. Here is how to get the remaining three Vivariums:

Second Vivarium: Coast - To get to this biome, players must complete the Plight of the House Elf side mission. It is given to players after finishing the main mission The High Keep, which sees the protagnist rescue a Hippogriff and consecutively unlock the flying mount feature.

Third Vivarium: Swamp - To get to this one, players need to have unlocked the Coastal biome first, thanks to the Plight of the House Elf side quest. This should grant access to the Charles Rookwood's Trial man mission. After this, the side mission pertaining to this third biome will become available. Called "Foal of the Dead," this side mission will grant players the swamp Vivarium.

Fourth Vivarium: Mountain - This will be unlocked after doing the final Room of Reuauirement side mission for Deek, known as Phoenix Rising. As the name suggests, it will grant players a unique pet: The Phoenix, which is also the rarest creature in the game. This becomes accessible after The Third Keeper Trail of Niamh Fitzgerald.

Players must find creatures around the open world and catch them using a Nab Sack. While there are 13 tamable creatures in total in Hogwarts Legacy, each Vivarium allows only up to four beasts at a time.

Otherwise, players may choose to decorate each space as they please. Various props, feeders, toy boxes, and more are available for this purpose. Players can even tweak the scenery to personalize each Viavrium.

Interacting and feeding the beasts is also an option, and this is necessary if players wish to harvest their resources in the game. Many of these creatures come in different colors and can be renamed. If players feel like it, they can release these creatures back into the wild as well.

Hogwarts Legacy is available right now on the PC platform as well as PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles. PlayStation 4 and Xbox One users will have to wait a little longer for these renditions to arrive on April 4, 2023. A Nintendo Switch version is also planned for release on July 25, 2023.

