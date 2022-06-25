5 best action-adventure games that are on discount in Steam Summer Sale 2022

Steam Summer Sale has dropped, and like always, it is a doozy. For PC gamers, its seen as an early Christmas day sale. Almost everything is discounted and the sale has always been a step above its competitors. It's arguably one of the best times to bolster one’s Steam library with quality titles at a heavily discounted price.

Action-adventure games have always entertained and excited players. The genre is highly open to interpretation as a ton of games fall into this category. They can find a plethora of action-adventure titles on the service, and during the Steam Summer Sale, some of the more expensive titles become more accessible to more people.

This is the perfect time for players to try out new games with the added bonus of getting more bang for the buck. This list takes a look at some of the best action-adventure games that are of incredible value during the Steam Summer Sale of 2022.

5 great action-adventure games that are on sale during the Steam Summer Sale 2022

1) Doom Eternal (60% off)

The Doom series has always been iconic. It was at the forefront of the FPS genre when the first game was made in 1993, and 30 years later, the titles are just as good. The franchise has gone through a ton of changes to get to where it is today, and it has not lost the magic that makes Doom Guy so special.

Doom Eternal was released in 2020 and is a direct sequel to Doom (2016). id Software have been responsible for both smash-hit titles and the community has never been happier. It is an incredibly fun fast-paced shooter that makes players feel like the scourge of hell. There is little that they cannot take down as the Doom Guy, who is easily one of the best video game protagonists of all time.

Doom Eternal has been out for a while now, but for gamers who haven’t yet experienced the violent carnage that the title offers, the Steam Summer Sale presents an excellent opportunity. Buying this title will be one of the easiest decisions users will make when browsing through the sale's catalog.

2) Resident Evil VII: Biohazard (50% off)

The first Resident Evil game was incredibly influential in the industry. The developers have become pioneers of the survival-horror genre the entire franchise is incredibly popular for. There was a stagnant period during the middle where the games lost their original identity, but with a revival in Resident Evil VII: Biohazard, the series has never looked brighter while still being as scary as ever.

Resident Evil VII: Biohazard follows the story of Ethan Winters who is searching for his missing wife. His search leads him to a decrepit house somewhere in the Midwest, and he must go through a series of daunting and horrifying trials in order to save himself, while also uncovering the secrets of the house’s inhabitants.

There is a ton of focus on survival as players have to be conservative with their ammo and supplies. Resident Evil VII: Biohazard is half off at the Steam Summer Sale. For players who haven’t experienced this masterpiece yet or just want to add it to their library, the Steam Summer Sale presents an excellent opportunity to do so.

3) Red Dead Redemption 2 (50% off)

Rockstar Games has not released a new game in a long time now but their last title was a masterpiece. Red Dead Redemption 2 was released in 2018 for consoles and in 2019 for Windows users.

The game is a huge talking point when discussing open-world, story-driven video games. Red Dead Redemption 2 is one of a kind and it would be a crying shame if players don’t get to pick it up during the Steam Summer Sale.

The game follows the story of the Van der Linde gang right before the turn of the 20th century. The world is rapidly changing for the outlaws and there is no sympathy for them anymore.

The main protagonist is Arthur Morgan and he is easily one of the best characters written for gaming. NPCs have been incredibly well-developed for a video game and they feel human. Players will truly fall in love with the various storylines and the world as everything has been beautifully realized in the vast open world.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is half off during the Steam Summer Sale, which will last till July 7, giving players enough time to purchase this amazing experience.

4) Devil May Cry 5 (67% off)

Devil May Cry is one of Capcom’s biggest franchises and the games have been immensely popular in the hack-and-slash genre. These titles features demons, gigantic swords, and iconic characters that have cemented themselves into gaming culture.

The franchise has grown up now and Devil May Cry 5 is the perfect hack-and-slash game available today. The Steam Summer Sale has put a lot of Capcom’s vast catalog on discount and the title + Vergil is practically a steal.

Devil May Cry 5 continues on with Nero and Dante from where fans last saw them in DMC4. The pair are again thrust right back into a dangerous fight with a mysterious foe. The game has flashy combos and new gameplay mechanics that pair with each other extremely well.

Each character is distinct and requires players to learn their specific playstyle. The game is available to purchase for a discounted price thanks to the Steam Summer Sale.

Devil May Cry 5 also comes with Vergil as a playable character. Players can go through the game as the iconic character, which makes it feel that much more fresh. The title will sit at an incredibly low price until the conclusion of the sale.

5) Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (50% off)

FromSoftware have become a mainstay for the industry now. They have released back-to-back hit titles that have captivated audiences and their games feel refreshing.

In a world where AAA titles are becoming stale and outdated, FromSoftware’s titles have never disappointed in terms of delivering a top-notch experience. They started the Soulsborne genre and have been the source of inspiration for many indie developers.

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice is a FromSoftware game that is vastly different from its peers. The challenge has been dialed up but the game is never unfair. It has the steepest learning curve of any Souls title and players have to master mechanics in order to conquer the game.

It can feel incredibly rewarding to players who exercise patience and cast out any hesitation. The game usually carries a high price tag compared to the newest hit sensation Elden Ring, but it is ripe to pick up this summer thanks to the sale.

The Steam Summer Sale has listed the game as half off, which gives users a lot of incentive to purchase the title. For any player trying to cure the Elden Ring hangover, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice is perfect to play this summer.

