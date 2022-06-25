Fall Guys: PC system requirements, file size, how to download, and more

The popular platform title Fall Guys finally bid adieu to Steam on June, 21 2022, and officially moved to the Epic Games Store. However, this did not come as much of a surprise to most since Mediatonic, the company that developed the game, was acquired by Epic Games in March 2021.

Fall Guys... FREE FOR ALL! 👑 @FallGuysGame



Here are our top fixes in this juicy update!



🪲 BUG FIXUS - A THREAD 🪲



Major optimisations to various areas of memory usage, reducing instances of crashes on PlayStation We've been squashing some bugs in preparation for Free for AllHere are our top fixes in this juicy update!🪲 BUG FIXUS - A THREAD 🪲Major optimisations to various areas of memory usage, reducing instances of crashes on PlayStation We've been squashing some bugs in preparation for Free for AllHere are our top fixes in this juicy update!🪲 BUG FIXUS - A THREAD 🪲🐛 Major optimisations to various areas of memory usage, reducing instances of crashes on PlayStation https://t.co/8k1B42lapz

The cross-platform game is rather appealing to younger gamers where they get to take on the role of 'funny beans' and run around maps while overcoming obstacles along the way. Finally, the last bean to survive in a match becomes the winner of this unconventional battle royale title. Aside from the battle royale mode, there are other fun modes and challenges that players can enjoy with their friends as well.

What are the system requirements for Fall Guys?

Now that the game has become free-to-play, many PC gamers are curious to try out the once incredibly popular multiplayer title. However, they may have to check if their computer has the necessary specifications to play the game.

Here are the minimum system requirements to run the battle royale title on PC:

CPU: Intel Core i5 or AMD equivalent

RAM: 8 GB RAM

GPU: NVIDIA GTX 660 or AMD Radeon HD 7950

OS: Windows 10 64bit only

Storage: 2 GB available space

NET: Broadband Internet connection

Although Fall Guys is no longer available on Steam, gamers who bought it from the digital platform previously will retain their copy. The developer of the game, Mediatonic, officially stated:

"For everyone that already owns the game, rest assured that you will continue to receive full support and all the tasty updates that land on other platforms, including crossplay and cross-progression support.

Since the game has been removed from Steam, many PC gamers might be confused about the download process pertaining to the Epic Games Store. They need not worry as the guide below will help them download the game on their computers.

Downloading Fall Guys from the Epic Games Store

Players can download the battle royale game for free (Image via Epic Games Store)

PC gamers will have to follow the steps given below if they want to successfully download Fall Guys on their system:

Step 1: They will have to head over to the Epic Games Store and search for the game or click here to get redirected to the game's page.

Step 2: Users will then have to select the “Get” option.

Step 3: To claim thegame, they will have to log into their Epic Games account or create an account if they do not have one already.

Step 4: Once players are redirected to the 'Order' page, they will have to tap on “Place Order” to claim the game for free.

Step 5: Gamers will have to install the Epic Games Launcher on their computer and once they have downloaded the game, it will appear in their library.

Fall Guys can not only be acquired free of cost, but also supports cross-platform and cross-progression. This essentially means that players can easily play with their friends who use a PlayStation or Nintendo Switch, and change platforms while playing the game simply by enabling cross-progression on their accounts.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far