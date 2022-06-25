Apex Legends Mobile introduces new mode: Armed and Dangerous 

Around a week ago, Apex Legends Mobile received its first update ever since its global release. Aside from the new Legend Loba, the 1.5 Cold Snap also talked about the introduction of a new mode called Armed and Dangerous.
The mode was finally introduced to the battle royale game yesterday, June 24, 2022, and this article will go over its details below.
Exploring Apex Legends Mobile's Armed and Dangerous mode
Armed and Dangerous is a limited-time mode that will only be available to players for a span of two days. Mobile gamers will be given the option to choose between snipers or shotguns to kill their enemies.
The rules of this mode are similar to that of the Battle Royale mode, and mobile gamers will have to squad up and land anywhere on the World’s Edge map. They will then have to be armed with only shotguns or snipers and will have to engage in close- or long-range combat.
The list of shotguns that they can use is given below:
1) Peacekeeper
- Damage: 110
- Rate of Fire: 48
- Precision: 38
- Ammo: 7
- Range: 179
2) Mozambique
- Damage: 45
- Rate of Fire: 132
- Precision: 32
- Ammo: 7
- Range: 103
3) EVA-8 Auto
- Damage: 54
- Rate of Fire: 120
- Precision: 35
- Ammo: 10
- Range: 179
4) Mastiff Shotgun
- Damage: 104
- Rate of Fire: 60
- Precision: 36
- Ammo: 8
- Range: 128
Here are the snipers that mobile gamers can equip themselves with:
1) Longbow DMR
- Damage: 55
- Rate of Fire: 78
- Precision: 75
- Ammo: 8
- Range: 915
2) Charge Rifle
- Damage: 90
- Rate of Fire: 1824
- Precision: 83
- Ammo: 10
- Range: 918
3) Sentinel
- Damage: 70
- Rate of Fire: 36
- Precision: 70
- Ammo: 6
- Range: 915
4) Kraber
- Damage: 145
- Rate of Fire: 30
- Precision: 95
- Ammo: 5
- Range: 900
How to play the Armed and Dangerous mode in Apex Legends Mobile
Step 1: Mobile gamers will have to run Apex Legends Mobile and tap on the 'Mode' option right beside 'Play.'
Step 2: There, they will have to select the 'Limited Time Mode' option.
Step 3: Players will then have to tap on the 'Confirm' button.
Step 4: Once the Armed and Dangerous mode is reflected in the mode section, they will have to tap on the 'Play' button.
This new mode will help keep things interesting and the game fresh.