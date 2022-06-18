Fact Check: Does Apex Legends Mobile have cross-play?

It has been slightly over a month since the release of Apex Legends Mobile globally, and the game has already captured the attention of thousands of mobile gamers. Each battle royale match lasts 15 to 20 minutes, with 20 squads comprising three Legends, each fighting for their survival.

Many mobile titles that already have an existing PC version or vice-versa often support cross-platform gameplay. This allows users to cross-play with others belonging to different platforms simultaneously, or even cross-progression, where they can save their progress on the mobile version and continue right where they left off on the PC/console or vice versa.

Hence, many Apex Legends Mobile gamers are curious to learn if the battle royale mobile game allows cross-play.

Apex Legends Mobile players cannot enjoy battle royale matches with PC/console counterparts

Unfortunately, Apex Legends Mobile gamers cannot engage in cross-play or cross-progression as the title does not support the cross-platform feature. The mobile game has been developed specifically for Android and iOS devices and is not linked to the PC/console versions.

Eight out of eleven Legends in Apex Legends Mobile (Image via Sportskeeda)

Moreover, all the features currently present in the PC version are not available in the mobile version of the EA title. For example, there are 21 Legends in the PC/console versions but only 11 in the mobile version, with Loba being the latest addition via the 1.5 Cold Snap update.

Mobile gamers can enjoy only one battle royale map — World's Edge. They can look forward to the introduction of the remaining Legends and maps via future updates. However, this has not been confirmed by EA as of yet.

Apex Legends supports cross-play on five different platforms, except the mobile gaming one (Image via EA)

Even if mobile gamers cannot enjoy cross-platform gameplay, Apex Legends players can avail the feature. In a recent post, EA set down the steps for gamers to enjoy the battle royale game on different platforms.

The cross-play feature is supported on the following platforms:

Origin

Steam

PlayStation

Xbox

Nintendo Switch

Players must go to the "Friends" menu and tap on "Find Friends." They will then have to enter their friend's EA Public ID. If the friend accepts the request, they can enjoy exciting battle royale matches cross-play on any of the five above platforms.

It can be derived from the above that PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch gamers can indulge in one battle royale match, whereas mobile gamers cannot. This is also because Apex Legends is currently in its Season 13, but the mobile version is in its first season.

A bridge between both has not been created as the mobile versions lack features long introduced in the main iteration.

However, it must be mentioned that even if Apex Legends supports cross-play, it does not support cross-progression. Therefore, players who switch between platforms cannot expect their achievements and progress to be carried over, so they will have to start from scratch.

