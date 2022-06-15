Apex Legends Mobile Cold Snap update new features, APK size, download link, and more

Much to the excitement of battle royale mobile gamers, the first update for Apex Legends Mobile was released earlier today. The update introduced quite a few changes to the game, along with the introduction of a brand new Legend, Loba.

The 1.5 Cold Snap update is winter-themed and is also offering rewards to players if they update the game in time. The details of the new update are given below.

All you need to know about the Apex Legends Mobile Cold Snap update

Size, download link, and rewards

Storage that Android gamers will have to spare for the Cold Snap update (Image via Google Play Store)

The Cold Snap update will take up significant space on Android and iOS devices. Gamers must head over to the Google Play Store and tap on the green Update button to download Cold Snap. They will need at least 815 MB of free storage to accommodate it.

Android mobile gamers can tap this link to download the Cold Snap update in Apex Legends Mobile.

Players can claim the update rewards, i.e., five Apex Packs (Image via EA)

The rewards distribution for updating the game at the right time will conclude on 21 June 2022. Hence players have seven days to update the battle royale game and claim the prizes that are due. They can head over to the Download Bonus event and claim five Apex Packs for free.

Features

As per the official patch notes, here are the features that have been introduced to the battle royale game:

A new Legend, Loba, has now become playable. Gamers must spend either 750 Apex Coins or 10 Loba fragments to unlock the Legend. Eye for Quality, Burglars Best Friend, and Black Market Boutique are her passive, tactical, and ultimate abilities, respectively.

A brand new Battle Pass has been introduced, offering players quite a few exciting in-game accessories.

The Seasonal Shop will now have Diamond currency drops from enemies and frozen loot crates.

Players will experience snowfall in different parts of the map that will freeze loot crates and spawn unique rewards.

A new limited-time mode – Armed and Dangerous, has been introduced where gamers can fight it out using only snipers and shotguns.

Aside from the above, there have been quite a few bug fixes and optimizations to ensure better gameplay.

