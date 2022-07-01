Social Media goes crazy as recent Fall Guys leak points at Sonic’s Green Hill Zone in upcoming updates

Fall Guys has done many exciting collaborations, but this one may just beat all of them. Revealed by Pancake, a reliable Fall Guys leaker, who teased the “Bean Hill Zone” on Twitter. The leaker dropped an image on social media and revealed that a Sonic x Fall Guys collaboration was on the way. The leaker previously revealed the Halo team-up, giving credence to the information.

Fall Guys leak reveals an upcoming “Bean Hill Zone” for the game

On June 30, 2022, Pancake teased a level image for Sonic x Fall Guys, which is the Bean Hill Zone. It’s been a good few months for the game, which has recently gone free-to-play and showed off a commercial that featured many popular streamers such as Valkyrae. Sonic has also been in the spotlight lately, with the launch of Sonic Origins.

While fans have not seen the stage in motion, the image itself shows off quite a lot. There are huge golden rings hanging in the air, to hopefully capture. It also has the springs that bounce Sonic around in the original games, perhaps to catapult players around the stage.

Fans are incredibly excited about this reveal, and given that Sonic cosmetics have already appeared in the game, this collaborative level just makes sense. Many also hope this will bring back the Sonic costumes to combine with the upcoming “Bean Hill Zone” stage, coming to the colorful, cute, multiplayer game.

Fans cannot wait for Sonic the Hedgehog stage to come to Fall Guys

Many are excited about the upcoming leak and cannot wait to jump into a Sonic-themed stage for the game. It’s not a surprise since Sonic fans have been frustrated lately with issues in Sonic Origins, so they need something to be excited about.

While fans cannot wait for a Sonic stage, some are a little disappointed that it’s just Green Hill Zone when there are so many other stages that could have had bean-themed names to join the game.

Many are excited, but there’s also a sentiment concerning the most recent Sonic games. Will this be better than the most recent Sonic games? Some Redditors think that the answer is “Yes.”

There are Redditors who think this is what it’s going to take to get them back into the game, and now that it is free, there’s never been a better time to jump in.

Twitter users are also curious if the stage will stick around or if it will be temporary, but there does not appear to be any confirmation of this.

Folevolt @folevolt @FGPancake Quick questions, did you know if it will be only for some time or it will stay like other rounds? @FGPancake Quick questions, did you know if it will be only for some time or it will stay like other rounds?

joelmoliiᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠ @joelmolii @folevolt @FGPancake yes please, tell us, i would like the level to stay @folevolt @FGPancake yes please, tell us, i would like the level to stay

One Twitter user pointed out that the Sonic costumes are coming back in August, and there may also be a Tails costume. This could lead to an August release date for the Sonic stage coming to the free-to-play game, but that is not confirmed at this time.

Jrift @JriftJA @FGPancake So does this mean the skins will be returning 🥹 I’ve been waiting for so long! @FGPancake So does this mean the skins will be returning 🥹 I’ve been waiting for so long!

There is no confirmed release date for this Fall Guys update, but the leaker has a track record of solid work. It is important to keep in mind that this is a leak, and fans should temper their expectations until an official launch is confirmed. It is an exciting prospect, but SEGA is yet to confirm the upcoming stage.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far