Is Andrew Tate a professional fighter?

Andrew Tate has taken the internet by storm over the past few weeks. 'Cobra' can be seen all over social media for his incendiary opinions.

Tate is a former professional kickboxer with an impressive record of 43-9. Interestingly, he is also a former four-time kickboxing champion, having held ISKA championships [International Sport Karate Association] in two different weight classes. He also tried his hand at MMA but that didn't go quite as well for 'Cobra' and was relatively short lived.

Here's Tate supposedly defying the sun:

In MMA, Tate had one amateur fight and one professional bout. As an amateur, he defeated Luke Barnatt via decision in 2010 and knocked out Shane Kavanagh as a professional just 3 months later.

Andrew Tate retired from kickboxing back in 2016, only to return again in 2020. However, it was his last bout and he hasn't fought since. He has been able to transition from fighting to entrepreneurship and has managed to do very well for himself. His net worth is in millions and his fancy lifestyle has garnered him an astounding 4.5 million Instagram followers. However, he was banned from Twitter for the controversial nature of some of his views.

Jake Paul takes a dig at people who follow Andrew Tate

'The Problem Child' recently slammed Tate and the people who follow him. 'Cobra' Tate rose to fame via TikTok and Instagram videos. He also has an online course called "Hustler's University" through which he teaches the idea of wealth creation.

During a recent appearance on his brother Logan Paul's podcast Impaulsive, Jake Paul warned those who follow Tate's advice when it comes to interacting with women and said:

"[Tate's followers] are pissed off at girls because they've never gotten laid and they think by being this alpha male and copying this douchebag, who wears giant f***ing aviators indoors on his f***ing podcast, they think that's gonna get them some p***y. Like no. Andrew Tate's fans are all virgins and they're watching him to try to get laid, but they're gonna get spit on and slapped by a girl. That's what's gonna happen."

Watch Jake Paul address Tate and his fans below:

