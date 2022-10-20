"You deserve at least a little security" - Trainwreckstv claims to be building a livestreaming platform for small to mid-sized streamers

Twitch star Tyler "Trainwreckstv" Niknam has revealed that he plans to create or partner with a livestreaming platform that would primarily contract small to mid-sized streamers.

Taking to Twitter, the 31-year-old provided his take on major livestreaming platforms, saying that they consider creators to be "irrelevant." He emphasized that streamers are the backbone of the industry and that they "deserve at least a little security."

Trainwreckstv's tweet read:

Trainwreck @Trainwreckstv i'm going to create a platform or team up with one and instead of only contracting large creators, i want to primarily contract small-mid size creators, current platforms deem you irrelevant but you are the backbone of the entire industry, & you deserve at least a little security i'm going to create a platform or team up with one and instead of only contracting large creators, i want to primarily contract small-mid size creators, current platforms deem you irrelevant but you are the backbone of the entire industry, & you deserve at least a little security

Trainwreckstv's announcement comes a few days after he hinted at plans to create a new livestreaming platform

Trainwreckstv hinted at his plans to create a new livestreaming platform during a broadcast on October 17, 2022. He stated that he would put out regular content like Gordon Ramsay reaction streams and Counter-Strike: Global Offensive case openings on Twitch:

"I'm going to keep it a buck. I'm just going to do my thing on Twitch. You know, whether it's Gordon Ramsay reacts, some good stuff. Some Scuffed Podcast, set up reviews. We have a bunch of stuff to get back on track. CS: GO case openings on a whole new level. You know."

However, the Twitch star was unsure about streaming gambling-related content. He then claimed that he had "some things in the works," adding that he might create a livestreaming platform of his own.

He said:

"As far as gambling-wise, I don't know. I don't really want to go to another platform as of now. I have some things in the works. You know, possibly creating, you know, my own. I don't know. We'll see. You know, but that stuff will come in time and time will see what the f**k is good.

Three days later, Trainwreckstv confirmed through a social media update that he was working towards creating a livestreaming platform centered around small to mid-sized content creators.

The announcement went viral on Twitter, with numerous community members lauding the streamer's endeavors:

Twitter user @scollie42_ inquired how the internet personality effectively planned to get people to his platform over Twitch:

ollie @scollie42_ @Trainwreckstv how do you plan to effectively get people to watch your site over twitch when multiple other platforms have already failed doing so? (just curious not hating this is a good idea) @Trainwreckstv how do you plan to effectively get people to watch your site over twitch when multiple other platforms have already failed doing so? (just curious not hating this is a good idea)

Trainwreckstv replied by referring to himself as the "black sheep of Twitch." He claimed to have single-handedly created several trends across "all platforms over the last four years."

The streamer added that he had a vision and that he would rather fail than be "constantly disrespected by people and a platform":

Trainwreck @Trainwreckstv @scollie42_ as the actual black sheep of twitch, i've single handedly created 4 different massive waves & trends across all platforms over the last 4 years, i have a vision, chance for failure is high, but that's the exact environment i thrive and excel in, i'd rather fail than be constantly @scollie42_ as the actual black sheep of twitch, i've single handedly created 4 different massive waves & trends across all platforms over the last 4 years, i have a vision, chance for failure is high, but that's the exact environment i thrive and excel in, i'd rather fail than be constantly

Trainwreck @Trainwreckstv @scollie42_ disrespected by people & a platform who i know aren't even 1/100th of what they appear to be @scollie42_ disrespected by people & a platform who i know aren't even 1/100th of what they appear to be

VALHALLA CEO Alex Lin revealed that his organization was building a new livestreaming platform and hoped to get in touch with the Twitch star:

Alex Lin @notalexlin



agree that creators make the platform valuable, and want to share the upside through ownership in the platform.



want to beta launch with 2-3 creators, and have resources to help them succeed. @Trainwreckstv hey man, we're building a new live-streaming platform and would love to chat.agree that creators make the platform valuable, and want to share the upside through ownership in the platform.want to beta launch with 2-3 creators, and have resources to help them succeed. @Trainwreckstv hey man, we're building a new live-streaming platform and would love to chat. agree that creators make the platform valuable, and want to share the upside through ownership in the platform.want to beta launch with 2-3 creators, and have resources to help them succeed.

Here are some more relevant fan reactions:

Kristian Sturt @FootieWriter @Trainwreckstv Genuinely if you want to explore this with somebody who has experience DM me. I've spoken about this in length on podcasts, worked in influencer marketing for 10 years and have on boarded micro creators for a live streaming app already. I can add value here. @Trainwreckstv Genuinely if you want to explore this with somebody who has experience DM me. I've spoken about this in length on podcasts, worked in influencer marketing for 10 years and have on boarded micro creators for a live streaming app already. I can add value here.

Tristan @TristanGHill



- i'm back @Trainwreckstv bro said small size creators. I am making my come back.- i'm back @Trainwreckstv bro said small size creators. I am making my come back. - i'm back

Esports personality Jake "JakeSucky" Lucky also shared the announcement on his Twitter handle and said:

Jake Lucky @JakeSucky Trainwreck is going to start his own streaming platform or partner with one to focus on middle tier streamers instead of larger ones…



What the frick is going on Trainwreck is going to start his own streaming platform or partner with one to focus on middle tier streamers instead of larger ones…What the frick is going on https://t.co/jHMWkCTOHL

Jake Lucky @JakeSucky I think we all know how the new platform model goes, would be curious to see how this works out if he were to partner with someone already established and if it's possible I think we all know how the new platform model goes, would be curious to see how this works out if he were to partner with someone already established and if it's possible

Here are some of the most relevant fan comments from Jake Lucky's reaction thread:

WavePumpkin @WavePunk @JakeSucky How does he expect viewership to transfer? That sounds like a death sentence to any creator who signs and moves to a brand new platform. @JakeSucky How does he expect viewership to transfer? That sounds like a death sentence to any creator who signs and moves to a brand new platform.

Joey Ahrens @JorbyPls @WavePunk



Success will depend on how he handles viewer incentives. Seems unlikely to work. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ @JakeSucky Yeah you gotta entice viewers. Creators are only there because there are viewers to watch them.Success will depend on how he handles viewer incentives. Seems unlikely to work. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ @WavePunk @JakeSucky Yeah you gotta entice viewers. Creators are only there because there are viewers to watch them. Success will depend on how he handles viewer incentives. Seems unlikely to work. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

Palmer @CaryPalmerr



If mixer had debuted a decade later it might have been completely different @JakeSucky Twitch is honestly the weakest it has been in a long time.If mixer had debuted a decade later it might have been completely different @JakeSucky Twitch is honestly the weakest it has been in a long time.If mixer had debuted a decade later it might have been completely different

RedX @justRedX_ @JakeSucky does that not just make the middle tier the then high tier of that platform or no @JakeSucky does that not just make the middle tier the then high tier of that platform or no

One of the most well-known personalities in the streaming world, Trainwreckstv is primarily known for hosting slots and gambling-related streams.

He is also an avid gamer, having played popular titles such as Rust, Among Us, Call of Duty: Warzone, World of Warcraft, and Apex Legends.

