"You deserve at least a little security" - Trainwreckstv claims to be building a livestreaming platform for small to mid-sized streamers

Twitch star Tyler "Trainwreckstv" Niknam has revealed that he plans to create or partner with a livestreaming platform that would primarily contract small to mid-sized streamers.
Taking to Twitter, the 31-year-old provided his take on major livestreaming platforms, saying that they consider creators to be "irrelevant." He emphasized that streamers are the backbone of the industry and that they "deserve at least a little security."
Trainwreckstv's tweet read:
Trainwreckstv's announcement comes a few days after he hinted at plans to create a new livestreaming platform
Trainwreckstv hinted at his plans to create a new livestreaming platform during a broadcast on October 17, 2022. He stated that he would put out regular content like Gordon Ramsay reaction streams and Counter-Strike: Global Offensive case openings on Twitch:
"I'm going to keep it a buck. I'm just going to do my thing on Twitch. You know, whether it's Gordon Ramsay reacts, some good stuff. Some Scuffed Podcast, set up reviews. We have a bunch of stuff to get back on track. CS: GO case openings on a whole new level. You know."
However, the Twitch star was unsure about streaming gambling-related content. He then claimed that he had "some things in the works," adding that he might create a livestreaming platform of his own.
He said:
"As far as gambling-wise, I don't know. I don't really want to go to another platform as of now. I have some things in the works. You know, possibly creating, you know, my own. I don't know. We'll see. You know, but that stuff will come in time and time will see what the f**k is good.
Three days later, Trainwreckstv confirmed through a social media update that he was working towards creating a livestreaming platform centered around small to mid-sized content creators.
The announcement went viral on Twitter, with numerous community members lauding the streamer's endeavors:
Twitter user @scollie42_ inquired how the internet personality effectively planned to get people to his platform over Twitch:
Trainwreckstv replied by referring to himself as the "black sheep of Twitch." He claimed to have single-handedly created several trends across "all platforms over the last four years."
The streamer added that he had a vision and that he would rather fail than be "constantly disrespected by people and a platform":
VALHALLA CEO Alex Lin revealed that his organization was building a new livestreaming platform and hoped to get in touch with the Twitch star:
Here are some more relevant fan reactions:
Esports personality Jake "JakeSucky" Lucky also shared the announcement on his Twitter handle and said:
Here are some of the most relevant fan comments from Jake Lucky's reaction thread:
One of the most well-known personalities in the streaming world, Trainwreckstv is primarily known for hosting slots and gambling-related streams.
He is also an avid gamer, having played popular titles such as Rust, Among Us, Call of Duty: Warzone, World of Warcraft, and Apex Legends.
