Twitch star Jeremy "Disguised Toast" got together with fellow Twitch streamers Lily "LilyPichu", Sydney "Sydeon", and Wendy "Natsumiii" on October 26 to play Overwatch 2.

While waiting for a ranked game to pop up, Disguised Toast told a story about a recent New York trip. He claimed that he "almost died" after having some Gummy Bears with usually high amounts of sugar.

Jeremy stated that his heart began to race and that he wanted to call an ambulance after eating a piece of gum candy. He explained:

"So I ate a Gummy Bear and those 50 grams of sugar in it, and I thought I was going to die. I wanted to call the ambulance, and I was thinking about..."

Disguised Toast recounts how he "almost died" after consuming Gummy Bears with "50 grams of sugar"

At the 04:32 minute mark of his October 26 broadcast, the OfflineTV member initiated a conversation about a recent New York trip, during which he ate a particular type of Gummy Bear. He provided details by saying:

"Okay, yeah. Can I tell you guys a story? So when I'm in New York, I ate some Gummy Bears. And you know how Gummy Bears usually have the amount of sugar they have in them? Well, this Gummy Bear was called 'Eight Gram of Sugar Gummy Bears.' But each Gummy Bear didn't just have eight grams of sugar. Each Gummy Bear had 50 grams of sugar! Yeah, the name is called Eight Gram, but the amount is 50 grams."

Disguised Toast followed up by claiming that he was "about to die" and wanted to call an ambulance after eating a Gummy Bear with "50 grams of sugar."

LilyPichu initially commented that Gummy Bear "only had sugar." She then remembered that Disguised Toast kept an eye out and was limiting his sugar intake. She said:

"Oh! I was so confused! I'm like, you're watching your sugar intake, which you are. Holy!"

Timestamp: 04:32:29

The Hearthstone enthusiast continued the discussion by stating that he "made peace" because he thought he was going to die:

"Like, I made peace that I was going to die that night, with that much sugar."

Natsumiii was baffled at how a Gummy Bear could contain 50 grams of sugar. Disguised Toast concurred, adding that his "heart was racing" and imagining how awkward it would have been if the hotel's housekeeping staff "found him dead":

"That's what I'm saying! Holy! Like, my heart was racing, and I was thinking about how awkward it's going to be when like, the maids come into my hotel room and find me dead. And, like, you guys would have to explain to the world what happened.""

The discussion soon concluded with Disguised Toast mentioning that eating the Gummy Bear was "great":

"Has anyone ever died from too much sugar? Don't get me wrong, it was great, though!

Fans react to the streamer's experience in New York

The YouTube comments section featured a few fan reactions, and here's a snippet of some relevant ones:

Fans in the YouTube comments section reacting to the streamer's clip (Image via OTV COPIUM/YouTube)

While one viewer commented that LilyPichu was "so innocent," another community member speculated that the net weight of an individual Gummy Bear was eight grams, whereas the total weight of the package would be 50 grams.

Disguised Toast, 30, is a popular streaming and gaming personality. The Taiwanese-Canadian is also a member of the LA-based content creator's group OfflineTV.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes