“They don't like us talking about it” - Disguised Toast discusses "super-cool private" partner lounge at TwitchCon

On October 9, Twitch streamer Jeremy "Disguised Toast" got together with OfflineTV personalities Brodin Plett and William "Scarra" during the 24th episode of the OfflineTV podcast. Toast asked fellow content creators if they had been to the "super-cool private partner lounge" at TwitchCon 2022 San Diego.

Jeremy explained that TwitchCon's partner badge had a "star" imprinted to identify notable streaming personalities attending the convention.

He also recounted being approached by several small Twitch streamers in a non-exclusive partner lounge. Disguised Toast provided a plausible explanation for Twitch's decision to add a "star" emblem to streamers' TwitchCon 2022 badges and said:

"And that's why they have a star put on these badges, so that you can go to another area, that is the secret, exclusive, upper-tier partner lounge. And they don't like us talking about it, because you know, for small streamers realizes that, 'Hey, you're not treating us equally.'"

Disguised Toast talks about other content creators approaching and interacting with him at the TwitchCon partner lounge

At the 50-minute mark of the podcast, the former Facebook Gaming streamer inquired with the other podcast hosts if they had been to the exclusive TwitchCon partner lounge. Both Scarra and Brodin Plett confirmed that they'd been there.

Jeremy revealed that some well-known Twitch streamers were given a badge with a "star," showcasing that they are popular personalities on the livestreaming platform. He said:

"So we all have our badges, right? They made is super obvious, because some partners badge have like, a star on them, and some don't. And you start noticing partners with the stars on them are like, streamers with like, more than 1,000. Actually not like, super high, high, high, top of the Twitch streamers, but if you have a 1,000 viewers, you have a star."

Disguised Toast then switched to talking about partner lounges at the streamer convention. He claimed that other content creators often approach top streamers in the non-exclusive partner lounge:

"They have these partner lounges at TwitchCon, to get like, give partners a space, to like, relax. Problem is, if you're one of the top streamers, even the partner lounge, you will still get stopped for photos and I've seen people trying and strike."

Timestamp: 00:50:31

The Twitch sensation followed up by stating that he received more attention from other streamers in the lounge, with the latter often approaching the former as "an equal":

"I would say, at the partner lounge, I get way more people trying and have a conversation with me. It's like, they approach me as an equal. It's like, 'Hey, you're a partner, I'm a partner, we're both in the partner lounge. Why don't we talk?' like, you know? We're both at the same level, but we're not."

After speculating why Twitch added a star emblem onto the streamers' TwitchCon badges, Disguised Toast stated that food offered at the special partner lounge was "way better":

"And the food there is way better! I was at the partner lounge, and they had popcorn! I went to the special partner lounge, they had wings and tacos"

Fans react to the streamer's conversation

The OfflineTV podcast clip was shared to the r/LivestreamFail subreddit, and the reaction thread featured more than 217 fan comments. Here are some of the most relevant fan reactions:

Disguised Toast is a prominent streaming personality who began his online career in 2016. He currently has 2,730,914 followers and averages more than 7.4k viewers per stream.

