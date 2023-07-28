How to easily solo defeat 7-star Rillaboom Tera Raid in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

7-star Tera Raids tend to be difficult in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, although Rillaboom should be more manageable than some past ones. After all, its Normal Tera Type makes it weak to Fighting moves. The best counters to this formidable foe will be able to exploit its glaring weakness, especially since there is no shortage of powerful Fighting types.

The 7-star Tera Raid featuring Rillaboom first runs from 12 am UTC on July 28, 2023, to 11:59 pm UTC on July 30, 2023. A rerun will occur from 12 am UTC on August 4, 2023, to 11:59 pm UTC on August 6, 2023. The following guide will help players solo this Mighty foe.

Note: This guide uses Corviknight, and you'll have to catch one if you don't have it yet. No egg moves are required.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet guide: How to solo Rillaboom 7-star Tera Raid

The official promo image for this 7-star Tera Raid (Image via Game Freak)

First, it's important to look at what this 7-star Tera Raid's moves are:

Acrobatics

Drum Beating

Body Slam

Low Kick

Growth

Boomburst

Bulk Up

Naturally, you wouldn't want to use something weak to any of those attacks, especially on something frail. Fighting-types not neutral to Acrobatics aren't good here since Rillaboom hits hard due to automatically setting up Growth on Turn 1. Likewise, Koraidon isn't helpful since it automatically sets up Sunny Weather, meaning Growth would give the 7-star Tera Raid +2 Attack rather than just +1.

That makes the options for countering this Mighty foe rather limited. Thankfully, Corviknight can handle it pretty easily in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Soling Mighty Rillaboom in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

The beginning is slow, but this strategy has been tested by the writer to work (Image via Game Freak)

Here was the build tested and confirmed to work on beating this Mighty foe solo with just Corviknight:

EVs: 252 HP / 252 Defense

252 HP / 252 Defense Nature: Impish

Impish Moves: Body Press + Screech + Iron Defense

Body Press + Screech + Iron Defense Item: Shell Bell

The fourth move is irrelevant. Similarly, the reason the Tera Type doesn't matter here is that the strategy doesn't involve Terrastalizing. None of Corviknight's Abilities are important for this particular fight, either. Corviknight's Flying/Steel-type is already good enough, and the extra firepower isn't necessary.

Here's the strategy used to clear Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's latest 7-star Tera Raid:

Use Screech three times. Let Corviknight die, or continue to do the filler fourth move if you're still up while you wait to faint. Use Iron Defense three times. Spam Body Press. Use Screech once after Rillaboom's barrier is broken and Rillaboom already resetted its stat drops. Continue to spam Body Press.

Using a PP-Up or PP-Max to max out Body Press's PP is recommended.

A small amount of time would be left, but it's more than enough (Image via Game Freak)

Shell Bell and Iron Defense ensure that Corviknight won't faint. The reason Corviknight is recommended to faint early on is so Rillaboom's stat wipe won't be too bad (as you wouldn't have wasted any turns setting up yet). Corviknight should be back at full HP by then.

Once the stat wipe already happens and you get an Iron Defense off, everything else is basically a free win. Lucky Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Trainers may also get Critical Hits to help finish this battle earlier. However, Critical Hits are not required to solo this battle, and you should have a little bit of time left without them.