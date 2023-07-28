Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Mighty Rillaboom rewards: All item drops from Tera Raid Battle event

The Mighty Rillaboom Tera Raid Battle event is now online in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, with trainers around the world getting to encounter the Drummer Pokemon in Black Crystal Raids. Given that the unique Pocket Monster is not normally available in Paldea, this is a great opportunity for you to get a Rillaboom along with other in-game item rewards.

The 7-star Tera Raid Battle events have been a staple in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet ever since its launch. They have introduced formidable beasts into the game that are not normally encountered in the Gen IX titles. These included the likes of Delphox, Charizard, Greninja, Inteleon, Samurott, Chesnaught, and more.

Recent leaks and rumors have also suggested that Mewtwo will make its way to Pokemon Scarlet and Violet as 7-star Tera Raid Battle Boss. If true, this will be an exciting one you will not want to miss out on.

Coming back to the matter on hand, here's everything you need to know about item rewards from Mighty Rillaboom Tera Raid Battle event in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

What are the possible item drops from Mighty Rillaboom 7-star Tera Raid Battle event in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet?

Play Pokémon



Rillaboom with the Mightiest Mark is now appearing in black crystal Tera Raid Battles throughout #PokemonScarletViolet ! Join your friends, and take on this formidable foe!

Although Mighty Rillaboom can only be caught once upon successfully completing the Tera Raid Battle event, you can get your hands on plenty of in-game resources as rewards upon repeatedly defeating the beast.

The possible item drops from the ongoing event are as follows:

Base item drops

EXP. Candy L

EXP. Candy XL

Carbos

Normal Tera Shard

TM 066 (Only once)

Ability Patch (Only once)

Random item drops

EXP. Candy L

EXP. Candy XL

Rare Candy

Carbos

Star Piece

Comet Shard

Nugget

Jolly Mint

PP Up

Bottle Cap

Normal Tera Shard

Ability Capsule

Ability Patch

The Mighty Rillaboom 7-star Tera Raid Battle event's schedule is as follows:

The first phase of the event began on Friday, July 28, 2023, at 12 am UTC and will end on Sunday, July 30, 2023, at 11:59 pm UTC.

The second phase of the event will commence on Friday, August 4, 2023, at 12 am UTC and conclude on Sunday, August 6, 2023, at 11:59 pm UTC.

Pokémon



In a Tera Raid Battle, you'll join a team of four to defeat a Tera Pokémon before time runs out. During Tera Raid Battle events, you can encounter specific Pokémon or Pokémon with specific Tera Types!

During the event, Rillaboom will appear with the Normal Tera Type that you will have to account for in your preparation to defeat the critter. Although it might be difficult for some, you can easily solo defeat the Mighty Tera Raid boss with Corviknight.

Catching Rillaboom in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will also allow you to get your hands on Grookey and Thwackey through breeding with Ditto. Hatched Grookey will not have the Mightiest Mark, which signifies a Pocket Monster caught from a 7-star Tera Raid Battle.