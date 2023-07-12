Latest Pokemon Scarlet and Violet leak hints at Mighty Mewtwo 7-star Tera Raid in near future

Mighty 7-star Tera Raid has been a staple of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet ever since its launch in 2022. Popular pocket monsters from earlier generations that are not normally available in Paldea appear as 7-star Tera Raid bosses. This included the likes of Delphox, Charizard, Greninja, and more. If recent leaks are to be believed, Gen 9 players may soon encounter Mewtwo in the same role.

Tera Raid battles utilize the unique battle mechanic of Terastalization that was introduced with Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Players must have black crystals unlocked in their games, along with the latest version of Poke Portal News downloaded, to participate in the 7-star Tera Raid battles.

Mighty Mewtwo may soon appear in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet as a 7-star Tera Raid boss

Anubis, a Twitter user with the username @Sibuna_Switch, shared that Pokemon Scarlet and Violet version 1.3.2 added a message stating:

"Mew is going to go all out against this formidable opponent!"

Anubis, a Twitter user with the username @Sibuna_Switch, shared that Pokemon Scarlet and Violet version 1.3.2 added a message stating:

"Mew is going to go all out against this formidable opponent!"



This is used when a Mew enters a 7-Star Mewtwo raid! Mew gets a 50% HP boost and 20% stat boost to all 5 other stats.

To check whether this referred to Mewtwo, the user modded Mewtwo into the ongoing 7-star Tera Raid at that time. When Mew entered that battle, it supposedly received a "50% HP boost and 20% stat boost to all 5 other stats."

"My Mew's original stats: 404 HP, 212 Atk, 237 Def, 328 SpA, 236 SpD, 236 Spe"

"In the battle, it had the following stats: 606 HP, 254 Atk, 284 Def, 393 SpA, 283 SpD, 283 Spe"

Anubis further tried to mod Mewtwo into lower-tier Tera Raid mods, but the aforementioned effect didn't occur. They speculate that with the addition of Mewtwo to Pokemon Unite and the return of Shiny Mew to Pokemon GO, Mighty Mewtwo Tera Raids may be in the cards for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Anubis also tried modding wild Mewtwo and lower tier Tera Raids, but this effect didn't occur. They believe it's specific to 7-Star Mewtwo raids.



With Mewtwo events coming soon to Pokémon UNITE and Mew to Pokémon GO, Anubis wonders when we're going to get Mighty Mewtwo raids in SV.

7-star Tera Raids feature formidable beasts that bear the Mightiest Mark. Interestingly, Anubis noticed that the Mew they entered into the battle ended with the unique mark afterward. This did not occur for other pocket monsters.

Anubis noted one more thing they didn't notice originally when they posted about the Mew power-up interaction with the future 7-Star Mewtwo raids...



The Mew used versus the Mewtwo had the Mightiest Mark afterwards!

Mewtwo is one of the most powerful Pokemon in the franchise universe. Any potential leaks regarding its appearance as Mighty Tera Raid boss will surely excite Pokemon Scarlet and Violet fans about the opportunity.

They are currently preparing to face Delphox in 7-star Tera Raid Battle events. It is the second phase of the event and begins on Friday, July 14, 2023, at 12 am UTC and Sunday, July 16, 2023, at 11.59 pm UTC.

