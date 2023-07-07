Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Delphox 7-star Tera Raid: All moves, drops, counters, and more

The first phase of the Delphox 7-star Tera Raid Battle event is now online. Pokemon Scarlet and Violet trainers around the world can encounter the Fox Pokemon in unique black crystal Tera Raids. Given the innate difficulty of these events, trainers are well advised to learn about the formidable Tera Raid boss' moves and counters before participating.

The first phase of the Mighty Delphox Tera Raid Battle event started on Friday, July 7, 2023, at 12 am UTC. It is scheduled to run for the week until Sunday, July 9, 2023, at 11.59 pm UTC.

The event will return for its second phase next weekend in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, running from Friday, July 14, 2023, at 12 am UTC until Sunday, July 16, 2023, at 11.59 pm UTC.

What are the moves and counters for Delphox in the ongoing 7-star Tera Raid Battle event in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet?

Play Pokémon @playpokemon



Delphox with the Mightiest Mark will be appearing in black crystal Tera Raid Battles throughout #PokemonScarletViolet later this week! Work together with friends to topple this powerful Tera Pokémon!

All the available information for the ongoing Mighty Delphox 7-star Tera Raid Battle event in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is as follows (courtesy of Serebii):

Level - Lv. 100

Star Level - 7

Shiny chance - Will not appear

Mark - Mightiest Mark, referring to a pocket monster captured from a 7-Star Tera Raid Battle

Catchable - As with other black crystal Tera Raid Battle events, players can only catch Delphox once per save data.

Tera Type - Fairy

Nature - Timid

Ability - Magician: According to Bulbapedia, the Pokemon with it will take away the held item of the pocket monster that it hits with a move

Moves - Fire Blast, Psychic, Dazzling Gleam, Will-O-Wisp

Additional Moves - Dazzling Gleam, Magic Room, Nasty Plot

Successful trainers will receive a mix of the following item drops from the Delphox 7-star Tera Raid Battle event:

EXP. Candy L

EXP. Candy XL

TM 141

Rare Candy

Calcium

Star Piece

Comet Shard

Nugget

Timid Mint

PP Up

Bottle Cap

Fairy Tera Shard

Ability Capsule

Ability Patch

Delphox is a dual-type Fire- and Psychic-type pocket monster. Players will need to keep all these details in mind as they prepare to face the Fox Pokemon in a 7-star Tera Raid battle.

Best counters for the ongoing event include the likes of Heatran (with Steel Tera Type, Shell Bell, Metal Sound, and Flash Cannon), Ceruledge (with Steel Tera Type, Shell Bell, Swords Dance, Clear Smog, and Iron Head), and Armarouge (with Steel Tera Type, Shell Bell, Acid Spray, Calm Mind, Psychic Terrain, and Expanding Force).

Pokémon @Pokemon



#PokemonScarletViolet In a Tera Raid Battle, you'll join a team of four to defeat a Tera Pokémon before time runs out. During Tera Raid Battle events, you can encounter specific Pokémon or Pokémon with specific Tera Types!

To participate in the ongoing event, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players will have to make sure that they have the latest version of Poke Portal News in-game. They also need to have the black Tera Raid crystals unlocked in their playthrough.

Banding with other trainers online to face Mighty Delphox will require a paid Nintendo Switch Online membership.

