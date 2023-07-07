Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Mighty Delphox rewards: All item drops from Tera Raid Battle event

While Pokemon HOME connectivity coming online has made it easier to bring Pocket Monsters to Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, there's an added excitement to face some of them in black crystal 7-star Tera Raid Battles. The latest iteration of this event sees Delphox appearing as the formidable Tera Raid boss, bearing the Mightiest Mark.

The 7-star Tera Raid Battle events have been a staple in the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet ever since their launch, with Mighty Charizard being the first boss. Over time, The Pokemon Company introduced a number of Pocket Monsters that were not normally available in Paldea through the unique event.

What are the possible item drops from Mighty Delphox 7-star Tera Raid Battle event in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet?

While players can catch Delphox only once per save data in-game after successfully completing the event, they can repeatedly engage in it to gather a variety of in-game rewards.

Delphox with the Mightiest Mark will be appearing in black crystal Tera Raid Battles throughout #PokemonScarletViolet later this week! Work together with friends to topple this powerful Tera Pokémon!

The possible item drops from the ongoing event are as follows:

Base item drops

EXP. Candy L

EXP. Candy XL

Calcium

Fairy Tera Shard

TM141 (Only once)

Ability Patch (Only once)

Random item drops

EXP. Candy L

EXP. Candy XL

Rare Candy

Calcium

Star Piece

Comet Shard

Nugget

Timid Mint

PP Up

Bottle Cap

Fairy Tera Shard

Ability Capsule

Ability Patch

The first phase of the Delphox 7-star Tera Raid Battle began on Friday, July 7, 2023, at 12 am UTC. It is scheduled to run until Sunday, July 9, 2023, at 11.59 pm UTC.

The event will return once again for its second phase next week on Friday, July 14, 2023, at 12 am UTC and conclude on Sunday, July 16, 2023, at 11.59 pm UTC. Given that the Tera Raid boss in question cannot be encountered normally in Paldea, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet trainers will likely not want to miss out.

In the event, Delphox has the Fairy Tera Type. Trainers will, therefore, have to adjust their strategies accordingly to take it down. Furthermore, it has the Mightiest Mark, signifying a Pocket Monster caught from a 7-star Tera Raid Battle.

Catching a Delphox will allow players to breed it with a Ditto to get their hands on a Fennekin. This is also the only way to have a chance at getting a Shiny Fennekin, Shiny Braixen, and finally Shiny Delphox in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (apart from trades and Pokemon HOME).

In a Tera Raid Battle, you'll join a team of four to defeat a Tera Pokémon before time runs out. During Tera Raid Battle events, you can encounter specific Pokémon or Pokémon with specific Tera Types!

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet trainers will have to download the latest version of the Poke Portal News in-game to participate in the ongoing 7-star Tera Raid Battle event. They will also need a paid Nintendo Switch Online membership to fight Delphox with other trainers online.

