When is Pokemon Concierge coming out?

The Pokemon media franchise is in an era of experimentation. This could not be more apparent than with the reveal of Pokemon Concierge, one of its latest animation projects. Set to air on Netflix, the upcoming release is set to be one of the most interesting animation offerings on the streaming platform. It takes a more artistic approach and goes for a claymation, arts-and-crafts style.

With the animation style and supposed plot of Concierge capturing worldwide interest, fans are at the edge of their seats, wondering when the series will arrive.

When is Pokemon Concierge streaming on Netflix?

The official imagery for new animation project Pokemon Concierge (Image via The Pokemon Company)

An exact release date for Pokemon Concierge's Netflix debut has yet to be announced. However, a release window has been confirmed.

The highly anticipated series is expected to arrive on the streaming platform sometime in December 2023. This means that players have a five-month wait before they can experience this new offering.

What is Pokemon Concierge about?

Pokemon Concierge revolves around an employee at a Pokemon Resort whose name is Haru. The series follows Haru's interactions with the various Pokemon that visit the resort and their respective trainers. It is unclear if the show will have an overarching story like the anime or if it will be a series of small misadventures, similar to most other cartoons.

The trailer for Concierge predominantly features Psyduck. The significance of this creature is unclear. It could be one of the many inhabitants of the resort, or it could be under the ownership of the main character. The latter scenario is much more likely.

With Psyduck being featured as a main character in almost every iteration of Pokemon media, it would make sense for the dopey Pocket Monster to be present here as well.

So far, no other human characters have been confirmed to be making an appearance in this series. No voice actors have been listed (as of writing) for other characters aside from Haru. This could be a great opportunity for The Pokemon Company to further expand on some of the characteristics of various Pocket Monsters, perhaps some more akin to their Pokedex entries.

Overall, Concierge is a very interesting project, and many fans are keeping a close eye on any developments regarding the series. As mentioned earlier, fans can anticipate its arrival on Netflix in December 2023.

