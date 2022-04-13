How to evolve Psyduck in Pokemon Legends: Arceus

Psyduck is a popular Water-type Pokemon that can be found quite early on in Pokemon Legends: Arceus.

Often found near bodies of water, Psyduck can be seen waddling about in Hisui, gripping its head due to its constant headaches.

Fortunately, Pokemon Legends: Arceus trainers who have captured a Psyduck can remove these headaches and make their Water-type Pokemon much stronger.

By evolving Psyduck into Golduck, players can gain access to a new Water-type that has some potent Psychic-type options on offense. This will also allow trainers to update their Pokedex with Golduck's entry if needed.

Evolving Psyduck into Golduck in Pokemon Legends: Arceus

Golduck sports higher stats and improved moves over Psyduck in Pokemon Legends: Arceus (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Once players have bagged a Psyduck from locations such as the Obsidian Highlands, Crimson Mirelands, or Coronet Highlands, they'll want to evolve it if they haven't captured a Golduck already.

In order to do so, trainers will want to get Psyduck to level 33, where it can be evolved unless the trainer stops the evolution in the interim.

To get Psyduck up to level 33, trainers will want to head into the field. There, they can battle wild Pokemon, retrieve apricorns and berries from trees, and even battle other trainers. All of these provide experience, and Psyduck should level up quite quickly if its use is focused on.

Players can also look to Pokemon Legends: Arceus' space-time distortions, which appear on occasion in multiple regions of Hisui. Players can enter these distortions not only to battle more powerful Pokemon but also to loot a few rare items.

However, trainers should be certain that their Psyduck is at full health and is at a significantly higher level than the normal wild Pokemon nearby in a given region. This is because space-time distortion Pokemon can be quite high-level.

After collecting items and battling, Psyduck should reach level 33 at a relatively quick clip.

Once Psyduck reaches level 33, players should be notified that it is ready to evolve on their Pokemon roster screen.

After a quick button press, Psyduck will begin evolving into Golduck. As long as trainers don't press any button to stop the evolution, they will have a brand-new Golduck to add to their Pokedex.

Golduck may be a Water-type Pokemon, but it has a wide variety of Psychic-type moves it can learn. This makes it an intriguing pick against Fighting and Psychic-type Pokemon, among many others in Pokemon Legends: Arceus.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh