Detective Pikachu Returns: Release date, gameplay, and more

Nintendo announced a sequel to the immensely popular Detective Pikachu game, titled Detective Pikachu Returns, during its Nintendo Direct event on June 21, 2023. This game will come out later this year for the Switch. The aforementioned event offered a quick glimpse into the world of this title and also revealed its release date.

There had been speculation about the possibility of a Detective Pikachu Returns announcement happening during Nintendo Direct 2023, and fans are more than happy that their expectations were met.

When is Detective Pikachu Returns coming to Nintendo Switch?

According to the official announcement, this game will see its worldwide release on Nintendo's Switch on October 6, 2023. That is nearly five years after the original Detective Pikachu game's (English) launch on the 3DS back in March 2018.

This title was so famous that it was turned into a major motion picture called Pokémon Detective Pikachu, starring the likes of Ryan Renolds, Rita Ora, and Ikue Otani.

Gameplay features in Detective Pikachu Returns for Nintendo Switch

Pikachu and Tim (Image via Nintendo)

The clip displayed during the announcement at Nintendo Direct shows that the sequel to Detective Pikachu will have graphics similar to the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet games. The title, like its predecessor, will be based in Ryme City. An iconic talking Pikachu and his investigation partner, Tim Goodman, will try to get to the bottom of a great mystery that plagues this town.

Nintendo's teaser mentions the start of Pokemon Friendship Week in this location to improve the bond between humans and Pocket Monsters.

At one point in the trailer, Pikachu uses what seems to be cotton from a Whimsicott to make fake eyebrows and a mustache for himself. This hints at the possibility of the title including a special feature that requires you to use disguises— possibly to look like other Pokemon.

The teaser also shows a bunch of other Pocket Monsters like Whimsicott, Pidove, Chingling, Inteleon, Ludicolo, Growlithe, Mimikyu, the famous hatted Slowpoke, and so on. It also mentions that Detective Pikachu Returns will involve collaborating with other Pocket Monsters.

For instance, at the teaser's end, Mewtwo makes an appearance. This more or less confirms its appearance in the game itself as either a facilitator or a hindrance to Detective Pikachu's work.

