Nintendo Direct for June 2023 announced: Date, timings, what to expect, and more

After a slew of leaks and rumors, a brand new Nintendo Direct has finally been announced. This information was revealed by the gaming giant via its official social media accounts. The upcoming livestream is set for June 21, 2023, and is dedicated to games that will be released for the Nintendo Switch later this year. As a surprise, we will also see new details on existing games as well, which is evident by the confirmation of Pikmin 4's appearance in the showcase.

Since the last Direct aired over three months ago, this new livestream will get fans excited for new game reveals and announcements.

What time does the Nintendo Direct for June 2023 air and where to watch?

Tune in on June 21 at 7:00 a.m. PT for a #NintendoDirect livestream featuring roughly 40 minutes of information focused mainly on Nintendo Switch titles launching this year, including new details on Pikmin 4.

The Direct will air on June 21, 2023, at the following time:

7 AM PT

10 AM ET

2 PM GMT

7.30 PM IST

11 PM JST

Fans can watch the stream when it goes live on Nintendo's official YouTube channel. Check the stream link out in the embed above and be sure to click the "Notify Me" button to set a reminder for the showcase.

With that done, players only need to wait less than 24 hours to see what new experiences are coming to the popular hybrid console. The livestream will be 40 minutes long, so there is surely going to be a plethora of announcements waiting to be revealed.

What to expect from the upcoming Nintendo Direct?

For starters, the publisher has already offered a hint at what to expect. Here's a rundown of things that will likely be shown off at the Nintendo Direct tomorrow:

Pikmin 4: The latest in Nintendo's underrated and heartwarming sci-fi RTS series, Pikmin 4 is a brand new space-faring adventure. We already recived a new trailer that highlighted character customization. So this Direct is confirmed to provide new details on the upcoming game, hopefully with a detailed dive-in.

Crash Team Rumble: Released recently for PlayStation and Xbox platforms, this latest spin-off in the beloved Crash Bandicoot series has oddly omitted a Nintendo Switch release. That is, until a leak spotting mention of the portable rendition was found on the Activision Support website. So, players will find out the truth in less than a day.

Persona 3 Reload: The remake of the iconic 2006 PS2 JRPG has been on many players' radars for a while since early leaks. While its official reveal surprised no one, what did was the absence of a Switch version yet again.

This is unsurprising as developer ATLUS has delayed Nintendo announcements in the past to eventually reveal it at a Nintendo Direct, as with Persona 5 Royal. So the same scenario is likely valid here, especially since boxart for the Switch version was also leaked.

New Metroid Prime details: This could be subsequent remasters following in the footsteps of the latest Metroid Prime remaster or the upcoming Metroid Prime 4. Regardless, we are due for a brand new Metroidvania adventure from the saga of the fan-favorite bounty hunter, Samus Aran.

