Is Persona 3 Reload coming to the PlayStation and Nintendo Switch?

The recent Xbox Direct 2023 was quite an exciting time for the Persona fanbase as the event went on to showcase a plethora of reveals and showcases surrounding the franchise. Persona 3 released, Persona 5 Tactics, and Methaphor Re Phantazio were all showcased during the event, getting the Megaten community quite excited about their upcoming launch.

While a release date or a release window was provided for each of these upcoming titles, many fans are curious about the platforms that they will be available on, especially when it comes to Reload.

As the game was announced during Xbox Direct, it left many in the community questioning if the title will eventually be making its way to other consoles like the Nintendo Switch, the PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5.

Fortunately, it would seem that Persona 3 reloaded will be making its way to both platforms.

Will Persona 3 Reload include features from FES and Portable?

Official ATLUS West @Atlus_West



Awaken the depths of your heart in Persona 3 Reload, the genre-defining RPG now reborn for modern consoles.



Coming to Xbox Game Pass, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows PC in early 2024! Your story begins again. Memento Mori.Awaken the depths of your heart in Persona 3 Reload, the genre-defining RPG now reborn for modern consoles.Coming to Xbox Game Pass, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows PC in early 2024! Your story begins again. Memento Mori. 🌙Awaken the depths of your heart in Persona 3 Reload, the genre-defining RPG now reborn for modern consoles.Coming to Xbox Game Pass, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows PC in early 2024! https://t.co/gxUwbD2QKl

While Persona 3 Reload announcement has created a fair bit of excitement amongst Megaten fans, there are a few that are not happy about the fact that the game will not be including some of it’s core features from FES and Portable.

Persona 3 was initially released by Atlus back in 2007 for the PlayStation 2 in North America. It was then followed by an updated version which was called Persona 3 FES which boasted new features including a playable epilogue that the developers called “The Answer”.

It was soon followed by a PSP version of the game called Persona 3 Portable, which was released in 2010, and allowed players to enjoy the title with an alternate female protagonist, The PSP version then got a re-release for the modern-day platform earlier in 2023.

Unfortunately, none of these features which were present in the updated versions of the game will be made available in Persona 3 Reload. So those looking to play the remake with an alternate female protagonist will not be able to do so unless Atlus plans on adding it to the game post-launch.

Will Persona 3 Reload get a day one Game Pass release?

Xbox have been aggressively porting a lot of JRPGs to their platforms with Persona and Yakuza being two of the biggest franchise to have made their way to the system in recent years. They are also all available on the streaming service, and fortunately, Persona 3 Reload will also get a day one Game Pass release.

The title is set to drop sometime in early 2024, however, Atlus is yet to provide any concrete release date for it.

