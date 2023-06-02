Can Ditto be shiny in Pokemon GO?

Ditto is one of the most interesting creatures in Pokemon GO because of its unique ability to appear as different Pocket Monsters in the game. Instead of appearing as the shapless blob that it is on the map, it takes the shape of other wild creatures (specific to the month) and only reveals its true form once the player has caught it.

Ditto is fairly rare in Pokemon GO, making it a coveted possession among players. This fact only makes its shiny form even more valuable. However, given Niantic's policies, not all pocket monsters that can be caught in the game can be found in their shiny form. Read on to find if Ditto can be shiny in the AR-based mobile game and how to identify it given its special nature.

Is shiny Ditto available in Pokemon GO?

Fortunately, Ditto's shiny form is available in the game, but the process of catching it is far from simple. Normally, Ditto looks like a pink amorphous blob with two black dots for eyes and a straight line for its mouth. It's shiny form is blue in color.

Although Ditto has been available in the game since November 2016, its shiny form became available for the first time as a Special Research encounter during Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto in February 2021. The same was later released as a wild encounter in September of that year.

What are Ditto's possible disguises for June 2023 in Pokemon GO?

Ditto appears in the overworld as different creatures at different points in time, which changes on a monthly basis. In the month of June 2023, Ditto can appear as the following Pokemon:

Diglett

Grimer

Snubbull

Corphish

Starly

Roggenrola

Tympole

Litleo

The critter's ability to disguise itself makes it very difficult for players to identify which creature is a Ditto and which is simply what it appears to be. Unfortunately, the only way to find out is to catch it and see if it changes form upon capture. This further complicates the issue of catching a shiny Ditto.

How to identify shiny Ditto in Pokemon GO?

While you would expect a shiny Ditto to turn into the shiny form of the creature it is disguising itself as, it appears that its biology doesn't let it emulate the colors of others' shiny forms. Therefore, whether the Ditto you encounter is shiny or not, it will always look like the regular form of the creature. This makes it one of the rarest shiny encounters in the game.

What this basically implies is that when on the hunt for a shiny Ditto, you cannot let any of the aforementioned creatures slip by. Even if it is a 30 CP Starly, which is probably one of the least attractive creatures you may encounter in the wild, you have to take your chances with it and catch it because it could very well be a shiny Ditto in disguise.

This guide equips you with all the information you need to be best prepared for the tough ordeal that finding and catching a shiny Ditto in Pokemon GO is.

