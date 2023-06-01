Pokemon GO Ditto (June 2023): How to catch, possible disguises, and more

Pokemon GO has a bevy of unique pocket monsters, ranging from towering Mythical beings to formidable Pseudo-Legendary ones. Among them, Ditto remains one of the most special ones. The difficulty in encountering and capturing this pocket monster makes it a treasured catch among Pokefans in the mobile AR title.

Introduced in Generation I, the Normal-type Ditto is one of the most iconic pocket monsters of the global franchise. This is due to its unique Transformation ability. Ditto can shift its distinctive pink-blob appearance into the form of any other living or non-living object. The resultant figure is almost an exact copy, with the Transformation Pokemon even copying the object's abilities.

This complicates the process of coming across Ditto in Pokemon GO.

What are the possible disguises of Ditto in Pokemon GO for June 2023?

As mentioned above, Ditto's Transformation ability makes it difficult for trainers to encounter the pocket monster in-game. The Transformation Pokemon spawns in the guise of other pocket monsters in the wild. Only when players have caught these Pokemon will Ditto reveal its true self.

Ditto in Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic)

While this makes any endeavor to catch Ditto significantly hard, there's a list of potential candidates that it can appear as. The same for June 2023 is as follows:

Diglett

Grimer

Snubbull

Corphish

Starly

Roggenrola

Tympole

Litleo

If trainers encounter these Pokemon in the wild, they are encouraged to catch as many as possible. While there's no surefire way to confirm whether a particular pocket monster from this list they are coming across in the wild is Ditto or not, a look at the wild spawn's CP might provide a hint.

If it is Ditto in disguise, the CP will be different than what is usually expected from the wild Pokemon it has transformed into. Furthermore, Pokemon GO trainers should remember that there's no guaranteed way to encounter Shiny Ditto. Instead of the pink hue, the rare shiny variant boasts blue.

The previous set of disguises that Ditto adorned in Pokemon GO was as follows:

Ekans

Gastly

Spinarak

Natu

Surskit

Numel

Bidoof

Finneon

Lillipup

Dwebble

Swrilix

How does Ditto work in Gyms?

The Transformation ability allows Ditto to take on the shape of the first opponent Pokemon it faces in Gyms and Raid Battles. The perfect copy stays until it is knocked out or the battle ends. With the proper strategy in place, this can result in exciting gameplay, with Ditto picking up move pools, temporary stat boosts, and more.

For interested players, Ditto has another important ability in the mainline series, making it a popular Pokemon that people strive to catch with high IVs. It can breed with almost all pocket monsters proving advantageous for trainers to breed a shiny or high-stat Pokemon.

Poll : 0 votes