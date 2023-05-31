Pokemon GO Season 11 Hidden Gems: All wild spawns, Research Breakthrough encounters, bonuses, and more

The season of Hidden Gems is slated to begin in less than a day, and Pokemon GO trainers around the world are eager to immerse themselves in all that it has to offer. Apart from the upcoming events and their content, Niantic has also revealed the wild spawns, Research Breakthrough encounters, event bonuses, egg hatches, and more.

Pokémon GO @PokemonGoApp



#HiddenGems With all-new features and adventures, go beneath the surface and uncover treasures with Pokémon GO’s latest Season. With all-new features and adventures, go beneath the surface and uncover treasures with Pokémon GO’s latest Season.#HiddenGems https://t.co/g3hPmQh9no

Everything you need to know about wild spawns, Research Breakthrough encounters, and more in Pokemon GO Hidden Gems

Pokemon GO trainers will come across the following wild encounters for Season 11 Hidden Gems:

Cities

Alolan Meowth (shiny encounter will be available)

Kadabra

Magneton

Koffing (shiny encounter will be available)

Aipom (shiny encounter will be available)

Galarian Zigzagoon (shiny encounter will be available)

Patrat (shiny encounter will be available) and more

Forests

Paras (shiny encounter will be available)

Exeggutor

Scyther (shiny encounter will be available)

Cacnea (shiny encounter will be available)

Sewaddle

Phantump and more

Mountains

Onix (shiny encounter will be available)

Dunsparce (shiny encounter will be available)

Loudred

Boldore

Ferroseed (shiny encounter will be available)

Stunfisk (shiny encounter will be available)

Helioptile (shiny encounter will be available) and more

Beach and Water

Galarian Slowpoke (shiny encounter will be available)

Shellder (shiny encounter will be available)

Staryu (shiny encounter will be available)

Pelipper

Alomomola (shiny encounter will be available)

Binacle (shiny encounter will be available)

Bruxish and more

Northern Hemisphere

Paras (shiny encounter will be available)

Alolan Exeggutor (shiny encounter will be available)

Dratini (shiny encounter will be available)

Treecko (shiny encounter will be available)

Torchic (shiny encounter will be available)

Mudkip (shiny encounter will be available) and more

Southern Hemisphere

Meowth (shiny encounter will be available)

Alolan Marowak (shiny encounter will be available)

Beldum (shiny encounter will be available)

Turtwig (shiny encounter will be available)

Chimchar (shiny encounter will be available)

Piplup (shiny encounter will be available) and more

For completing Field Research tasks for seven days during Season 11 Hidden Gems, Pokemon GO trainers will come across the following:

Sableye (shiny encounter will be available)

Beldum (shiny encounter will be available)

Audino (shiny encounter will be available)

Furfrou (shiny encounter will be available)

Goomy

Noibat (shiny encounter will be available)

Players will also enjoy the following seasonal bonuses for Hidden Gyms:

One additional Special Trade per day

One additional Pokémon Candy when trading Pokémon.

Trainers level 31 and above will receive one guaranteed Candy XL when trading Pokémon

The June 2023 content roadmap has also been revealed for Pokemon GO players to go through. The first two events will be the Searching for Gold Research Day and Water Festival: Beach Week. The former will allow players to complete Field Research tasks and encounter featured Pokemon, while the latter will see the first appearance of Sandygast, Palossand, and Shiny Clauncher.

Poll : 0 votes