Pokemon GO Season 11 Hidden Gems: All wild spawns, Research Breakthrough encounters, bonuses, and more

The season of Hidden Gems is slated to begin in less than a day, and Pokemon GO trainers around the world are eager to immerse themselves in all that it has to offer. Apart from the upcoming events and their content, Niantic has also revealed the wild spawns, Research Breakthrough encounters, event bonuses, egg hatches, and more.
Pokemon GO trainers will come across the following wild encounters for Season 11 Hidden Gems:
Cities
- Alolan Meowth (shiny encounter will be available)
- Kadabra
- Magneton
- Koffing (shiny encounter will be available)
- Aipom (shiny encounter will be available)
- Galarian Zigzagoon (shiny encounter will be available)
- Patrat (shiny encounter will be available) and more
Forests
- Paras (shiny encounter will be available)
- Exeggutor
- Scyther (shiny encounter will be available)
- Cacnea (shiny encounter will be available)
- Sewaddle
- Phantump and more
Mountains
- Onix (shiny encounter will be available)
- Dunsparce (shiny encounter will be available)
- Loudred
- Boldore
- Ferroseed (shiny encounter will be available)
- Stunfisk (shiny encounter will be available)
- Helioptile (shiny encounter will be available) and more
Beach and Water
- Galarian Slowpoke (shiny encounter will be available)
- Shellder (shiny encounter will be available)
- Staryu (shiny encounter will be available)
- Pelipper
- Alomomola (shiny encounter will be available)
- Binacle (shiny encounter will be available)
- Bruxish and more
Northern Hemisphere
- Paras (shiny encounter will be available)
- Alolan Exeggutor (shiny encounter will be available)
- Dratini (shiny encounter will be available)
- Treecko (shiny encounter will be available)
- Torchic (shiny encounter will be available)
- Mudkip (shiny encounter will be available) and more
Southern Hemisphere
- Meowth (shiny encounter will be available)
- Alolan Marowak (shiny encounter will be available)
- Beldum (shiny encounter will be available)
- Turtwig (shiny encounter will be available)
- Chimchar (shiny encounter will be available)
- Piplup (shiny encounter will be available) and more
For completing Field Research tasks for seven days during Season 11 Hidden Gems, Pokemon GO trainers will come across the following:
- Sableye (shiny encounter will be available)
- Beldum (shiny encounter will be available)
- Audino (shiny encounter will be available)
- Furfrou (shiny encounter will be available)
- Goomy
- Noibat (shiny encounter will be available)
Players will also enjoy the following seasonal bonuses for Hidden Gyms:
- One additional Special Trade per day
- One additional Pokémon Candy when trading Pokémon.
- Trainers level 31 and above will receive one guaranteed Candy XL when trading Pokémon
The June 2023 content roadmap has also been revealed for Pokemon GO players to go through. The first two events will be the Searching for Gold Research Day and Water Festival: Beach Week. The former will allow players to complete Field Research tasks and encounter featured Pokemon, while the latter will see the first appearance of Sandygast, Palossand, and Shiny Clauncher.