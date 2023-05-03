Pokemon GO May 2023: All Field Research tasks and rewards

Field Research is a Pokemon GO staple, allowing trainers to complete numerous tasks of varying difficulty and rewards. Niantic refreshes them every month, and May 2023 is no different. Furthermore, completing one of these tasks at least once for seven days will earn players an encounter with Parasect, Pinsir, Snorlax, Furfrou, Gible, and Goomy.
Field Research tasks are available to players by simply interacting with PokeStops and spinning their disks. At any given moment, trainers can only collect a limited number of tasks in-game. They will either need to complete or discard them to open up space for more.
Every Field Research task that Pokemon GO players can come across in May 2023
As is the case with raid encounters or egg hatches, pocket monsters caught from Field Research tasks will always be Level 15 with a minimum IV stat of 10|10|10. The following Field Research tasks and rewards are available for the ongoing month in Pokemon GO:
Tasks involving catching pocket monsters in Pokemon GO
- Catch 10 Normal type Pokemon - 10x Pidgeot Mega Energy
- Catch 10 Water-type Pokemon - 10x Blastoise Mega Energy
- Catch 10 Fire-type Pokemon - 10x Charizard Mega Energy
- Catch 10 Grass-type Pokemon - 10x Venusaur Mega Energy
- Catch 5 Pokemon - Rattata (shiny variant is available), Alolan Rattata (shiny variant is available)
- Catch 5 Pokemon with Weather Boost - Poliwag (shiny variant is available), Vulpix (shiny variant is available), Hippopotas (shiny variant is available), Snover (shiny variant is available)
- Catch 7 Pokemon - Magikarp (shiny variant is available)
- Catch a Dragon-type Pokemon - Bagon (shiny variant is available), Dratini (shiny variant is available)
- Use 5 Berries to help catch a Pokemon - Stufful (shiny variant is available)
- Catch 5 Normal-type Pokemon - Minccino (shiny variant is available)
Tasks involving throwing Poke Balls in Pokemon GO
- Make 3 Excellent Throws in a row - Gible (shiny variant is available)
- Make 3 Great Throws - Lileep (shiny variant is available), Anorith (shiny variant is available), Snubbull (shiny variant is available)
- Make 3 Great Throws in a row - Onix (shiny variant is available)
- Make 5 Great Curveball Throws in a row - Spinda #2 (shiny variant is available)
- Make 5 Nice Throws - Dunsparce (shiny variant is available)
- Make 3 Excellent Throws - Beldum (shiny variant is available)
- Make 5 Nice Curveball Throws in a Row - Slakoth (shiny variant is available)
Tasks involving battling in Pokemon GO
- Win a raid - Galarian Farfetch'd (shiny variant is available)
- Win a Level 3 or higher raid - Kabuto (shiny variant is available), Omanyte (shiny variant is available)
- Win 5 raids - Aerodactyl (shiny variant is available)
- Battle in the GO Battle League - Machoke
- Purify 3 Shadow Pokemon - Nidorina, Nidorino
- Use 10 Super Effective Charged Attacks - 25x Lopunny Mega Energy
Tasks involving buddy and friendship status in Pokemon GO
- Send 3 Gifts, with a Sticker added to each - Magikarp (shiny variant is available)
- Earn 2 Candy by walking with your buddy - Bunnelby (shiny variant is available)
- Earn 3 Candy by walking with your buddy - Stunfisk (shiny variant is available)
- Walk 3 km - Sableye (shiny variant is available)
- Play with your buddy - Weedle (shiny variant is available)
- Trade a Pokemon - Shelmet (shiny variant is available), Karrablast (shiny variant is available)
Other tasks in Pokemon GO
- Hatch an Egg - Mantine (shiny variant is available), Lickitung (shiny variant is available)
- Hatch 2 Eggs - Beldum (shiny variant is available)
- Spin 3 PokeStops or Gyms - Sudowoodo (shiny variant is available)
- Spin 5 PokeStops or Gyms - Ralts (shiny variant is available)
- Evolve a Pokemon - Eevee (shiny variant is available)
- Power up Pokemon 3 times - Bulbasaur (shiny variant is available), Charmander (shiny variant is available), Squirtle (shiny variant is available)
- Power up Pokemon 5 times - Chikorita (shiny variant is available), Cyndaquil (shiny variant is available), Totodile (shiny variant is available), 10x Blastoise Mega Energy, 10x Charizard Mega Energy, 10x Venusaur Mega Energy, 10x Blastoise Mega Energy, 10x Pidgeot Mega Energy, 10x Beedril Mega Energy
- Power up Pokemon 7 times - Treecko (shiny variant is available), Torchic (shiny variant is available), Mudkip (shiny variant is available)
- Power up Pokemon 10 times - 25x Slowbro Mega Energy
- Take a snapshot of a wild Pokemon - Murkrow (shiny variant is available), Hoppip (shiny variant is available), Yanma (shiny variant is available)
- Take 2 snapshots of a wild Fairy-type Pokemon - Snubbull
- Take a snapshot of your buddy - Girafarig (shiny variant is available)
An Instinctive Hero is currently in full swing in Pokemon GO, with Larvesta, Volcarona, and Shiny Mantyke making their debuts in the popular AR title. Trainers will be able to participate in the occasion and enjoy everything it has to offer until Monday, May 8, when the event ends.
Niantic also revealed the entire May 2023 content roadmap for Pokemon GO. Apart from the aforementioned debuts, Mega Pinsir, Shiny Tapu Fini, and Kleavor are all set to appear for the first time in-game.