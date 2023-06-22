All Pokemon confirmed to be returning in Scarlet and Violet's The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero DLC

Several old Pokemon have been confirmed to be returning in Scarlet and Violet's The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero DLC. Technically, there are two waves: One for The Teal Mask and the other for The Indigo Disk. Each DLC has a different set of returning features, so it's worth covering both in this article. Note that everything listed below is only what has been confirmed thus far.

Any other Pokemon not on the following lists may still return in either DLC for The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero. Nothing specific about Version Exclusives for Scarlet and Violet has been announced at the moment. The full list of everything returning will be shown in the following section.

List of all returning Pokemon for Scarlet and Violet's The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero DLC

The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero's first DLC is known as The Teal Mask, and it will come out sometime in Fall 2023. Here is a list of returning Pokemon that Scarlet and Violet players can expect from this update:

Vulpix (Kanto)

Ninetales (Kanto)

Munchlax

Snorlax

Sentret

Furret

Hottohoot

Noctowl

Aipom

Ambipom

Yanma

Yanmega

Gligar

Gliscor

Poochyena

Mightyena

Seedot

Nuzleaf

Shiftry

Corphish

Crawdaunt

Feebas

Milotic

Chingling

Chimecho

Grubbin

Charjabug

Vikavolt

Scarlet and Violet trainers can also get these Pokemon from HOME once The Teal Mask update goes live. Stay tuned for more news on when that will happen.

Johto Wooper and Yanma can be caught here (Image via Game Freak)

Here are the new Pocket Monsters debuting in this patch:

Okidogi

Munkidori

Fezandipiti

Ogerpon

Their typings, abilities, etc., are all unknown at present. That's everything known about The Teal Mask update.

List of returning Pokemon from The Indigo Disk update

A screenshot from the Nintendo Direct for this part of The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero DLC (Image via Game Freak)

The Indigo Disk is the second half of Scarlet and Violet's The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero DLC. Here is a list of everything confirmed to be returning based on the trailers:

Seel

Dewgong

Exeggute

Exeggutor (Alola)

Trapinch

Vibrava

Flygon

Beldum

Metang

Metagross

Blitzle

Zebstrika

Cottonee

Whimsicott

Minccino

Cinccino

Solosis

Duosion

Reuniclus

Golett

Golurk

Espurr

Meowstic

Milcery

Alcremie

Remember, these specific Pocket Monsters will return once The Indigo Disk DLC comes out sometime in Winter 2023. Only one new Pokemon has been confirmed to debut so far: Terapagos. Nothing is known about it except for its design and name so far.

The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero DLC

Official promo art for the upcoming DLC (Image via Game Freak)

Scarlet and Violet trainers interested in this upcoming DLC must purchase it from the Nintendo eShop to explore the new areas. The DLC costs $34.99 in the United States, and its price will vary in other regions. Trainers who don't purchase it are expected to still be able to get all the Pokemon via trading.

An announcement for The Teal Mask and The Indigo Disk's true release dates is expected to arrive in the upcoming months. Otherwise, trainers must be patient for more news or possibly leaks related to further information to come out.

