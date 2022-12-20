Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: Best Hydreigon PvP build

A returning Pokemon currently exclusive to being obtained in Pokemon Scarlet, Hydreigon is a powerful Dark/Dragon-type creature with stats that give it strength close to a legendary species. While players of the Violet version receive its Paradox variant Iron Jugulis, Hydreigon is still a competent fighter in its own right.

Evolved from Deino and Zweilous, Hydreigon has an intriguing combination of elemental types to pair with its high base attack and special attack stats. This makes Hydreigon a Pokemon naturally geared for battling, but depending on the arena it finds itself in, the monster may need different training methods to suit the format. For example, gearing up Hydreigon for PvP has different demands than Tera Raid battles.

On the subject of PvP, there's a build that some Pokemon trainers may want to try to give this creature an edge against other players.

Building Hydreigon for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet PvP

Shiny Hydreigon as it appears in the Pokedex in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (Image via Game Freak)

Hydreigon's excellent stats and varied learnable moves give it plenty of flexible capabilities in Pokemon Scarlet/Violet PvP. Many different builds can yield plenty of success, but one, in particular, can undoubtedly overwhelm opponents who don't have a specific counter in mind for Hydreigon. This build even accounts for Hydreigon's weakness to certain elemental types, thanks to the addition of Scarlet and Violet of Terastallization.

Nature - Timid

- Timid EV Training Point Allocation - 252 special attack, 252 speed, 4 special defense

- 252 special attack, 252 speed, 4 special defense Ability - Levitate

- Levitate Tera Type - Steel

- Steel Held Item - Choice Scarf

- Choice Scarf Moves - Draco Meteor, Dark Pulse, U-Turn, Flash Cannon/Dragon Pulse/Flamethrower

This build gears Hydreigon as a heavily offense-oriented combatant capable of dealing severe damage with special attacks like Dark Pulse and Draco Meteor. Since the Choice Scarf boosts Hydreigon's speed, it can utilize U-Turn to figure out which opponent its trainer is facing and retreat if needed. Otherwise, the scarf locks Hydreigon to using one move, but that's all Hydreigon needs if its speed boost lets it attack first and deals heavy damage with its moveset.

There's also Flash Cannon to consider. Ideally, this move could counter any Fairy or Ice-type adversaries that can potentially give Hydreigon a tough time by exploiting its elemental weaknesses.

However, if trainers aren't running into many Fairy or Ice-types, they can tag out Flash Cannon for Dragon Pulse or Flamethrower. However, the fact that Flash Cannon also lowers an opponent's special defense makes it a superior option in most situations.

For Terastallization, Hydreigon benefits most from either Steel or Dark Tera Typing. Steel enhances its damage to Flash Cannon and protects it from Fairy and Ice-types that typically deal super effective damage. However, using the Dark Tera Type can increase Hydreigon's power with Dark Pulse, which is also exceedingly helpful for finishing opponents off quickly as long as players aren't running into opponents that can counter Hydreigon effectively.

Each build for Hydreigon has its upsides and drawbacks, but this one, in particular, should be considered adequate for defeating foes. However, keep other well-built PvP Pocket Monsters on your team if Hydreigon ends up in a disadvantageous situation.

