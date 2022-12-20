Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: Best Wash Rotom PvP Build

One of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's most adaptive picks, Rotom is once again making an impact in the game's competitive scene.

Using the Rotom Catalog from the Auction House, players can change Rotom's form to suit any situation. Wash Rotom is one of the Pokemon's many forms. After possessing a washing machine, Rotom sheds its Ghost secondary typing in exchange for a Water typing. Having the Water and Electric typing paired with the Levitate ability makes Wash Rotom one of the most highly used picks for competitive play in various generations, with speculations of it remaining on top of the meta throughout the ninth generation.

For players wanting to use Wash Rotom in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's competitive arena, having a bit of game knowledge around it and how to take advantage of its strengths is the key to using it effectively.

Competitive guide for Wash Rotom in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Rotom's Pokedex picture in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (Image via The Pokemon Company)

According to Pikalytics, a trusted resource for information related to competitive Pokemon, Wash Rotom is the 15th most popular creature in the current metagame. With double battles being the format a majority of tournaments follow, this guide will focus mainly on that, but Wash Rotom can also be used for most single battle formats.

Wash Rotom has excellent defensive capabilities, with its highest stats being both its Defense and Special Defense at 107, followed closely by its Special Attack at 105. Its Speed stat is just short of the base 90 sweet spot that makes most Pokemon viable, and it also has a base 50 HP stat.

Since the Pokemon has such a small HP stat, trainers need to think carefully about the situations in which they're going to use it. There are many new creatures in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet that can easily knock Wash Rotom out of commission if it is sent out in the wrong situation. Meowscarada, Maushold, and Kingambit are all picks that can capitalize on this weakness if they catch it out of position.

When it comes to Wash Rotom's EVs, players have a lot of freedom in how they build it. However, most will opt for the option of maximizing its Special Attack and Speed. Though it may not have the best base Speed, Wash Rotom can still outrun some of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's top contenders like Gholdengo, Armarouge, and Amoongus.

For a moveset, players should opt for a hyper mobile hit-and-run playstyle that uses utility moves like Protect and Volt Switch. Apart from these moves, offensive attacks (like Thunderbolt and Hydro Pump) for when Wash Rotom is in an ideal matchup are solid choices. Players can also give their Rotom Nasty Plot and Will-O-Wisp if they want to play a bit more aggressively.

The ideal partners that players should use when playing with a Wash Rotom in double battles are those that can play off of its Levitate ability. Picks like Garchomp and Tyranitar are great for offensive plays, while others like Grimmsnarl and Amoongus help provide utility and protection if trainers want to keep Wash Rotom in play.

