What do the Choice Specs do in Pokemon Unite?

The most recent update to Pokemon Unite included the addition of a few new held items.

All of the new held items in Pokemon Unite are going to be extremely useful, including the Choice Specs. Like the other held items, the Choice Specs enter the game from the main series Pokemon games.

Of course, Choice Specs work a bit differently in Pokemon Unite than it would in Pokemon Sword and Shield. It grants a major boost to Special Attack.

What the Choice Specs do in Pokemon Unite

Some of the held items in Pokemon Unite (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Once players acquire this new Pokemon Unite held item, they can put it to use immediately. It focuses on the Special Attack of a Pokemon. That means characters like Pikachu and Gengar are the perfect fit for it.

The in-game description of the Choice Specs reads as follows:

Increases the damage of moves by a minimum of (40/50/60) when they hit. The higher the Pokemon's SP. Atk. the more the damage is increased.

The Choice Specs are a held item that can be upgraded. Items can be upgraded using Item Enhancers, which are either bought or received as a challenge reward.

Upgrades for Choice Specs take effect at every tenth level:

Level 10: Sp. Atk. +19

Sp. Atk. +19 Level 20: Sp. Atk. +29

Sp. Atk. +29 Level 30: Sp. Atk. +39

Players should make sure to purchase one when they've gathered enough Aeos Tickets or Aeos Coins. Special Attackers are extremely dangerous in Pokemon Unite and if players main one, this item will help immensely.

How to get the Choice Specs in Pokemon Unite

The Item Shop in Pokemon Unite (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Also Read

The Choice Specs are a purchasable held item in Pokemon Unite. However, players won't necessarily have to spend real money to obtain it. Instead, they need to spend the free in-game currency known as Aeos Coins or Aeos Tickets.

Aeos Coins and Aeos Tickets can be earned through finishing battles, from the Energy machine, as trainer level rewards, or even from the Battle Pass. Choice Specs will cost either 1,000 Aeos Coins or 625 Aeos Tickets.

Edited by Siddharth Satish