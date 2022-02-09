Best counters for Breloom in Pokemon GO

Breloom has come to Pokemon GO in the form of a 3-Star Raid Boss. Raid Battles provide players with a new challenge to take on with their friends. With the rotation of Raid Bosses being unpredictable, many players are delighted to get a chance to take on this powerful Pokémon.

Debuting in the third generation of the franchise, Breloom has touched the hearts of Pokemon fans since players could find its pre-evolved form, Shroomish, in Petalburg Woods.

Sadly, Breloom has not had much of a stand-out appearance in the anime, but this has not stopped fans from growing attached to what some would call one of the most notable Grass-type Pokemon.

When preparing to take on any Raid, some planning must be done. Having information on the Raid Boss' stats, typing, and possible moveset can help players determine which Pokemon are best to bring to a Raid Battle.

Pokemon GO Raid Guide: Countering Breloom

Breloom as it appears in Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic)

Breloom is a Grass and Fighting-type Pokemon. This typing is best for offense as it provides Breloom with powered-up Fighting-type attacks, which it can use to cleave through ever-present Steel-type, Rock-type, and Ice-type Pokemon.

Defensively, the type combination has several issues. Breloom is weak to several common attacking types like Fire and Psychic, with its biggest weakness being Flying-type attacks. Since both the Fighting and Grass types share a weakness to Flying-type attacks, these types of moves do massive damage to Breloom.

Breloom's stats in Pokemon GO prove how troubling it can be to the unprepared player. With a massive attack stat of 241 paired with a massive boost to its HP like all Raid Bosses receive, Breloom can make quick work of raid parties that lack a solid anchor Pokemon.

Breloom using Mach Punch in the anime (image via The Pokemon Company)

Breloom's weakest stat is its defense sitting at a frail 144. This means that supercharged attacks are Breloom's biggest weakness.

Having a solid balance of offensive and defensive Pokemon on a player's team can easily be a deciding factor in whether or not they win or lose this battle. Looking towards the best defensive Pokemon to bring to this battle, Pokemon that directly counter Breloom's typing come to mind.

Defensive Ghost-types like Dusknoir and Cofagrigus can fit this role almost perfectly. Dusknoir even has access to Fire Punch, which deals super-effective damage to Breloom.

Offensively, Breloom's massive weakness to Flying-type attacks can be easily exploited. Not only do Flying-type Pokemon resist both of Breloom's attacking types, but they also hit Breloom for massive super-effective damage. Powerful Flying-types like Braviary, Tornadus, and Staraptor can make quick work of Breloom.

While Breloom's massive attack stat and Fighting typing can be challenging to work around in Pokemon GO, it does not phase a prepared and experienced player. A combination of offensive and defensive Flying-type, Ghost-type, or Poison-type Pokemon can turn this battle from a challenge to a cakewalk.

